AT&T has announced that it has become the first carrier in the United States to introduce location-based routing for emergency calls placed with a cell phone.

In a press release, the new "Locate Before Route" feature will now use device GPS information to more accurately route a 9-1-1 call to the correct call center. AT&T says that the new feature will be able to locate where an emergency call came from within fifty meters, a huge improvement over the previous system which used the closest cellular tower.