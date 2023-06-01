Meta Quest 3 revealed — just in time to steal Apple's VR thunder

Just before we all get ready for WWDC 2023 on June 5, a new Meta Quest 3 has been teased for a September 2023 debut with a $499.99 starting price tag.

In an Instagram post, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new headset with it being, "40% thinner and more comfortable. Better displays and resolution. Next-gen Qualcomm chipset with 2x the graphics performance. Our most powerful headset yet."

Zuckerberg also confirmed that more details would be announced at its Connect conference on September 27, which is where Meta usually announces new features for its services related to gaming and its other interests that it has at the time.

But with the timing of its announcement, it's clearly a move to try and take some of Apple's VR thunder away - and it looks like it wasn't effective.

A Quest that may have been too early to show

From its first glance, the Quest 3 looks to take the previous model's design and enhance it with three pills that each house two cameras from what the above shows, and a much more comfortable strap around the back.

With an updated Qualcomm chip, which also powers a bunch of Android phones and previous Quest models with its ability to bring near-console quality graphics, the Quest 3 looks like it's going to be able to render games in much better quality and at a higher resolution than what the Quest 2 brought.

The controllers also look like they've had a big redesign with a flatter base and haptic vibrations so you can get more life-like feedback when you're using a weapon for example.

Even at this early glance, it looks impressive, but with the rumors of what Apple's VR headset may bring, with a 5000 nits display on each eyepiece, this could be the lowest-end of VR that you may have available to you once Apple's variant arrives.

Because, after all, if it's confirmed that you'll be able to play Beat Saber or No Mans Sky at a higher resolution in Apple VR, then why not do it in style?

Fortunately, we don't have long to wait, with the keynote starting on June 5.

What are you most looking forward to with Apple VR? Join the forum and let us know!