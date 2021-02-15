What you need to know
- Aura Air has announced the launch of the Aura Air and Aura Air Mini air purifiers.
- Aura Air purifier includes smart app controls, while the smaller Aura Air Mini is portable with a built-in battery.
- Both purifiers are now available directly from Aura Air, with prices starting at $179.
Aura Air has announced the release of the company's personal Aura Air and Aura Air Mini air purifiers. Previously available only through crowd-funding campaigns, the Aura Air features multi-stage air filtration and smart app controls, while the smaller, Aura Air Mini packs in a rechargeable battery for portable use.
"Good air quality is integral to one's health and what many may not realize, is that indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoor air. In fact, most of the people spend up to 95% of their time in a polluted indoor environment," said Aviad Shnaiderman, CEO and Co-Founder of Aura Air. "We created Aura Air as a simple-to-use system that uses behavioral data to personalize air quality management that meets the needs of individuals, families and businesses. We believe everyone has a right to clean air."
The Aura Air sports a unique wall-mount design that cleans larger indoor areas up to 600 square feet in size. The Aura Air uses a patented multi-stage Ray Filter that consists of a HEPA filter for capturing smaller particulates, Copper Fabric that filters viruses and bacteria, and a Carbon Layer that absorbs VOCs and odors. Combined with a UVC light and a Sterionizer layer that generates positive and negative ions, the purifier is "99.97% effective in disinfecting viruses, bacteria, mold and other impurities", according to Aura Air.
In addition to air purification, the Aura Air provides air quality monitoring indoors and out through a variety of onboard sensors. Indoor Monitoring capabilities include smoke, CO, CO2, VOC, PM 2.5, PM 10, temperature, and humidity, while outdoor monitoring adds in NOX, NO, NO2, Ozone, Allergies, and weather.
The larger Aura Air also features smart controls via Wi-Fi through the Aura Air app available on iOS and Android. Through the app, users can view air quality metrics, filter status, personalized recommendations, and set up the Aura Air with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice controls.
Aura Air's smaller Aura Air Mini takes purification on the go, with a compact design that weighs less than one pound. An onboard rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours per charge, and users can top it off via USB-C. The Aura Air Mini utilizes a two-stage filtration process that consists of a pre-filter and Sterionizer that covers smaller areas up to 107 square feet.
The Aura Air and Aura Air Mini are available for orders now through AuraAir.io. Prices start at $179 for the smaller Aura Mini and go up to $499 for the larger Aura Air unit. Replacement Ray Filters are also available for $69.
