The new Beolit 20 speaker from Bang & Olufsen has just been unveiled, sporting big premium sound, and integrated wireless Qi charging.

In a press release Thursday the company stated:

Bang & Olufsen today launched the 2020 upgrade of the powerful and portable Beolit Bluetooth speaker, its heritage dating back to 1939. The new Beolit 20 retains the trademark big sound capabilities- beautifully housed in a desirable and easily transportable package - but with vastly improved battery life, integrated wireless Qi charging capability on its top shelf, and a subtly updated design.

B&F's VP of Product Management, Christoffer Poulsen says that the Beolit 20 offers 30% longer battery life at typical listening volumes compared to the old model, which has allowed them to add wireless Qi charging to the top of the product, so you can use the portable speaker to charger your phone if you need it.

The Beolit 20 looks very similar to the previous Beolit 17 but boasts up to eight hours of battery life compared to six in the previous model. You can still pair the speakers together in stereo, even between generations. B&F also says the Beolit 20 offers 45% air transparency for "clear, refined sound", and the top shelf offers "multiple placement options" for charging a smartphone.

The speaker's specs are also pretty impressive:

It might be small enough to carry easily, but Beolit 20 delivers plenty of sound. The 5.5" long-stroke wideband woofer combined with 3 x 1.5" full ranges and 2 x 4" passive bass radiators deliver a hugely impressive 77dB bass capability and 93dB in mid-range loudness. This performance, combined with True360 omnidirectional sound, means that Beolit 20 is capable of comfortably filling most rooms with signature Bang & Olufsen sound.

Performance comes at a price however, the Beolit 20 retails at around $500 (500 EUR, £450). It's available now in Grey Mist and Black Anthracite from Bang & Olufsen's website! You can see how it stacks up against our Best Bluetooth Speakers in 2020 here.