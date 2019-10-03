Bare Bones Software Inc. is rolling out an update for its BBEdit text, code and markup editor for the Mac. The two biggest additions are support for the upcoming release of macOS Catalina and Dark Mode.

Using system preferences, you can now choose between Light and Dark appearances. It can also be done automatically with the changing of the system-wide dark mode.

Beyond Dark Mode, BBEdit added a few new features for web developers. Here's a rundown of the updates.