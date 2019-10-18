Never ones to sit on stagnant color choices Beats has now updated a couple of its ranges. The BeatsX and Studio 3 Wireless have now gained new options.

Starting with the Studio 3 Wireless we have a new Camo Collection (via MacRumors). The new options are functionally identical to existing colors, meaning the W1 chip and 22 hours of battery life are present. The same $349 price point remains, too.

The Satin Collection is back in the Solo3 Wireless Headphones, too. Satin Silver and Satin Gold join the existing colors, the former of which is a personal favorite. You get the Apple H1 chip and a solid 40 hours of battery life for $199.95.