- The new Camo Collection has landed.
- Both BeatsX and Studio3 get two new colors.
- The color options continue to grow.
Never ones to sit on stagnant color choices Beats has now updated a couple of its ranges. The BeatsX and Studio 3 Wireless have now gained new options.
Starting with the Studio 3 Wireless we have a new Camo Collection (via MacRumors). The new options are functionally identical to existing colors, meaning the W1 chip and 22 hours of battery life are present. The same $349 price point remains, too.
The Satin Collection is back in the Solo3 Wireless Headphones, too. Satin Silver and Satin Gold join the existing colors, the former of which is a personal favorite. You get the Apple H1 chip and a solid 40 hours of battery life for $199.95.
The BeatsX sees the return of the old Defiant collection with Black and Red available - no matter which color yuou go for they'll be costing costing $99.95.
Continuing the music theme Apple is also now selling a black Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable for $34.99. This is the first time that Apple has offered this kind of cable as a first-party option having previously stocked Belkin products instead.
