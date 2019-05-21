Long-lasting battery Beats Solo3 Wireless Light and portable BeatsX The Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones sound as good as they are stylish, and the 40-hour battery life will keep you listening to your favorite stuff for a long time. The built-in W1 chip makes the Beats Solo3 a perfect companion to any iPhone; however, the lack of any good noise isolation in a pair of headphones this size is unfortunate. $300 at Amazon Pros Over-ear style

Amazing battery-life

Comfortable ear cushions

Signature Beats sound Cons No customized fit

Very little noise isolation The BeatsX headphones offer a great low-end sound and a more customized fit which help the earbuds stick in your ears and grant you decent noise isolation. However, the slightly heavier than necessary neck cord and low eight-hour battery life can cause some annoyances. $100 at Amazon Pros In-ear style

Lightning cable charging

Great passive noise-canceling

Customized fit Cons 8-hour battery life

Neck cord

Given that both these headphones are made by Beats and have Apple's W1 chip inside, the similarities far out way the differences. The Beats X and Beats Solo3 both have that signature bass-heavy sound that the brand is known for, and both products are designed to work hand-in-hand with your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.

The few key differences between these two products really come down to style preference. The BeatsX are customizable in-ear headphones that fit like a glove, whereas the Beats Solo3's are on-ear headphones that sit on your head with slightly adjustable, but plushy and comfortable ear cushions.

BeatsX Beats Solo3 Wireless Price $100 $300 Style In-ear On-ear Battery life 8 hours 40 hours Fast Fuel 5 mins = 2 hours 5 mins = 3 hours Charge time 45 minutes 1.5 hours Custom fit Yes No Charging cable Lightning microUSB Siri Siri with RemoteTalk Siri with RemoteTalk W1 connection Yes, after power on Yes, after power on

You can see in the table above that battery-life is a huge difference as well. The Beats Solo3 have a massive 40-hour quoted battery life that will keep you rocking for a long time between charges, and the Fast Fuel allows you to get up to three hours of battery in just five minutes of charging.

That's not to say that the 8-hour battery life of the BeatsX is terrible, in fact, for in-ear headphones of its size and price range, eight hours is pretty great. Plus, the BeatsX charge with a lightning cable, which means you don't have to carry around a microUSB cable with you.

The good news is if you're looking for a pair of Beats headphones that have Apple's W1 chip, both the BeatsX and Beats Solo3 are fantastic options. Your biggest deciding factor will probably come down to which style of headphones you prefer, and also if you want any amount of noise cancellation. The Beats Solo3 lack any noise isolation, which is unfortunate, while the BeatsX come with decent noise isolation. Neither offers complete noise-cancellation, but some might be better than none, depending on your preference.

