Everyday sound BeatsX Sweat resistant Powerbeats3 The BeatsX headphones offer a great low-end sound and a more customized fit which help the earbuds stick in your ears better. However, the slightly heavier than necessary neck cord and low eight-hour battery life can cause some annoyances. $100 at Amazon Pros Lightning cable charging

Quicker fast charge

Inline controls

Great passive noise-canceling Cons 8-hour battery life

Heavier neck cord You get the same great sounds you would expect from headphones sporting the Beats label, but the Powerbeats3 take it up a notch by including some mild water resistance to ensure your sweaty workouts can stay fueled with sound. From $120 at Amazon Pros Water resistant

Inline controls

12-hour battery

Lighter neck cord Cons More expensive

microUSB charging

The similarities between the BeatsX and Powerbeats3 headphones far outweigh the differences. Both pairs of headphones are equipped with the W1 chip, making the pairing process between your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and your headphones as seamless as possible, and both pairs of headphones even often different sizes of ear tip in the box so you can achieve the best fit possible.

When it comes to controlling the playback, the BeatsX and Powerbeats3 both have inline controls to pause/play and deal with volume control. Plus, both headphones come equipped with a mic for taking calls or using Siri.

A quick breakdown of the differences

The few key differences come down to battery life and charge time. While the BeatsX only has a quoted battery life of eight hours, it does get more playback time out of a quick five minutes of charging than the Powerbeats3 will. Plus, it's important to note that the Powerbeats3 come with a microUSB charging cable rather than a Lightning cable like the BeatsX, meaning you'll have to carry around an extra cord while you're on the go.

BeatsX Powerbeats3 Price $99 From $120 Battery life 8 hours 12 hours W1 connection Yes, after power on Yes, after power on Fast Fuel 5 mins = 2 hours 5 mins = 1 hour Custom fit Yes Yes Charging cable Lightning microUSB Sweat resistant No Yes Siri Siri with RemoteTalk Siri with RemoteTalk

Frankly, the BeatsX and Powerbeats3 are so similar, that you could go with either option. The battery life is definitely something to consider, as on average, you will receive more time on the 12-hour battery of the Powerbeats3, even with the fast top-up capabilities of the BeatsX.

If you need a pair of earbuds that fit well, have some solid noise isolation, and aren't too worried about getting them sweaty, then the BeatsX will do you just fine. Of course, if you plan on working out a lot and need a product that's not going to crap out on you every time you hit the gym, the Powerbeats3 offers everything the BeatsX can and more.

Go for BeatsX if you want to spend less

The bottom line is you have to decide if the mild water resistance, the lighter neck cord, and all-around comfort the Powerbeats3 give you at the gym are worth an extra $20 because the BeatsX does a fantastic job of providing a similar experience for less.

Everyday earbuds BeatsX W1 chip for less Apple's cheapest wireless W1 headphones are the best option for users who need a more customized fit for their everyday earbuds and don't mind a neck wire. Eight hours of battery life should be more than enough for most daily use, and just five minutes of charge will give you an additional two hours of play. $100 at Amazon

Water resistance plus a longer battery might outweigh the lower price

However, if you plan on working out or are worried about getting the BeatsX wet, you might want to consider shelling out the extra money for the Powerbeats3.

Workout headphones Powerbeats3 Sweat-resistant for workouts Apple's official sweat- and water-resistant W1 headphones are the only choice for those who have shorted out regular headphones in the past: Their 12-hour battery life should be more than enough for even the hardiest adventurers. From $120 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.