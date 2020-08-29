Apple has returned the awesome Music Quiz game from iPods of old to our screen with a new Siri Shortcut in iOS 14.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

If you once had an iPod with Click Wheel, you might remember a mini-game called Music Quiz, which consists in correctly guessing which song is being played. With iOS 14, Apple has quietly revived this game as a complex shortcut — and it works just like the old version running on iPods.

Back in the day, users could play Music Quiz on iPod, which would play songs on shuffle mode and get you to choose which song it was. The new Shortcut is a "similar" iteration of this:

Music Quiz on iOS 14 is part of the "Starter Shortcuts" folder, which offers four different shortcuts that demonstrate what users can do with the app. In order to find and play Music Quiz on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14

If you're running either the public or developer beta of iOS 14, you can find the game in the 'My Shortcuts' section of the Shortcuts app by searching for 'Music Quiz.' You will need to give the Shortcut access to your Apple Music library. Because this runs through Apple Music, it will only work to shuffle songs you've bought on iTunes or Apple Music, as opposed to any third-party apps like Spotify.

9to5 says the game has five rounds, each displaying five possible answers to the song you're listening to. Of course, iOS 14 is only in beta development at this stage, which means the 'Music Quiz' shortcut for iOS 14 may not make it into the final build.

