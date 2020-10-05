Now, another detail of Apple's new iPad Air has leaked. Reported by MacRumors , a new Geekbench 5 score has confirmed that Apple's latest mid-range tablet is sporting 4GB of RAM.

Firstly, this confirms Apple's own indications that the new iPad Air 4 is 40% faster than the previous model. In fact, Apple's estimate (probably for PR reasons) is actually conservative. Compared to the third-generation iPad Air's score, the new iPad Air 4 registered single and multi-core performance increases of 42% and 48% respectively!

As you can see from the shared Geekbench scores, the 'iPad 13,2', Apple's brand new iPad Air 4 sporting an A14 chip, clocked a single-core score of 1583, and a multi-core score of 4198. In and of themselves, benchmarks are quite arbitrary, and usually not a focus of Apple's marketing. However, these results are extremely important for two reasons.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Apple new A14 chip posted impressive performance boosts over the previous generation. The new benchmarks showed that the new iPad Air , which has yet to be released, will be at least forty percent faster than its predecessor.

That gives the new iPad Air a 1GB jump over the previous generation. As noted, it still falls 2GB behind the current iPad Pro models.

That's 1GB over the prior-generation iPad Air that had an A12 Bionic processor, but less RAM than is available in the iPad Pro models. Apple's 2020 iPad Pro models all have 6GB RAM.

As the previous benchmark reports shows, however, the amount of RAM in the iPad plays only one part in determining overall performance. Apple's new A14 chip, as shown in the scores, is the driving force behind the new iPad Air's 40% jump in performance compared to the previous model.

Apple says that the new iPad Air will launch to customers in October, but the tablet is still missing an exact release date. The release does seem imminent, however, as stores have begun to receive marketing materials for the new device.