Best Apple Watch cases iMore 2022

The best Apple Watch cases can protect your investment. Sure, you love wearing your Apple Watch sans case. It looks good and is easily identifiable as an Apple Watch, making you feel like part of an exclusive club. However, I always keep a case or shell nearby if I want to go on a nature hike or if I'm doing some house painting so I can wear my Apple Watch without fear of damage. If you feel the same way, take a look at these protective cases for Apple Watch. Be sure to check the listing carefully and make sure you're purchasing a case for the correct generation; they are not all interchangeable.

Apple Watch Series 7

Unibody design : Spigen Rugged Armor Pro More than just a case, this offering from Spigen is a rugged case and band in one. While the Apple Watch Series 7 screen itself is not covered, a raised lip around the edge gives the screen some protection. This one also fits the Series 6/SE/5/4. Choose from the Military Green shown here or Black. $21 for 45mm at Amazon

$21 for 41mm at Amazon Tempered glass : QHOHQ 2-Pack Hard PC Case Compatible with Apple Watch Series 7 Snap this tempered glass screen protector and case into place for all-over protection. You get two in a package, so you have a spare to keep or share. Choose from either Apple Watch size and two color choices: Clear or Black. $8 at Amazon Soft and flexible : Beuxece 2-Pack Protective Case Cover for Apple Watch Series 7 Encase your Apple Watch Series 7 safely within this soft, flexible TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) case. Choose from Clear (with screen protector), Black (with screen protector), or Clear (without screen protector). You get two in a package; choose either the 41mm or 45mm size. $9 at Amazon Band included : SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protective Case with Strap This band-and-case combo comes in lots of different colors and fits the Apple Watch Series 7 as well as the 6/5/4/SE. The screen isn't covered, but there is a nice thick lip around the screen to prevent damage. From $22 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, & SE

Apple Watch Series 2 & Series 3

Comfortable pick : Catalyst 330ft Waterproof Case for Apple Watch Staff Pick The Catalyst Waterproof Case is, by far, the most comfortable watch case I've ever worn. The bands are connected with hinges instead of a one-piece mold. Though it makes the overall look of your Apple Watch slightly larger, it's not cumbersome. I've worn the Catalyst on my wrist for weeks at a time without feeling like it was too big or uncomfortable. It comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. $70 for 42mm at Best Buy Super snug fit : Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for Apple Watch Name the phone or accessory and, chances are, Spigen makes a case for it — and a great one at that. It goes on easily and holds tight; you won't feel it wriggling around on your Apple Watch. The Digital Crown is left entirely open and is entirely unhindered, thanks to the Rugged Armor's great fit. A metal button covers your Apple Watch's Side Button but doesn't interfere with functionality, which means the scratchable surfaces are covered all the way around. It comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. $20 for 42mm at Amazon

$20 for 38mm at Amazon Bumper style : OtterBox Apple Watch Series 3 EXO EDGE Case This protective bumper from trusted maker OtterBox fits like a glove and protects your Apple Watch from bumps and dings. Choose from a handful of colors and both Apple Watch sizes. $30 for 38mm at OtterBox

$30 for 42mm at OtterBox Four-pack bargain : Tranesca Apple Watch Case - various sizes and colors This four-pack of TPU screen protector cases from Tranesca is perfect for people who like variety. In the four-pack, you will receive one of each: Clear, Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. You can get this package for any size Apple Watch. $9 at Amazon

Our personal picks

Despite its heavy-duty protection, the Catalyst Waterproof Case is so comfortable that you almost forget you're wearing a big case. Still, its all-over protection means you can swim, dirt bike, and even paint your house with it, and it will keep your Apple Watch in pristine condition.

The LATSKGN Apple Watch 5-Pack Soft TPU Protective Case is a far cheaper option. You can choose either size and many Apple Watch generations from this listing, so be sure to select the correct one. You get five in a package, and they're all different colors, so you can share with the whole family or keep them to yourself to change the look of your Apple Watch. For the Apple Watch Series 7, Beuxece 2-Pack Protective Case Cover for Apple Watch Series 7 gives you many options.

Any case you get will give you peace of mind when doing rigorous and potentially dangerous activities. Just make sure you are getting the right size for the right model before hitting that buy button!

While you're shopping, don't forget to pick up one of the best Apple Watch bands. You're by no means limited to what Apple offers.