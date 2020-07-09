Best Bandanas iMore 2020

Whether you want to use one as a fashion statement, to wipe the sweat off your face during a long hike, block the sun, or keep dust out of your mouth while working in the fields, bandanas are a must-have accessory. Bandanas are handy, affordable, and look great. These are our favorites this year.

Our two cents

It's not hard to locate bandanas these days, but it is a challenge to find high-quality cloths that do everything well. Those bandanas for me are from Army Universe. The big size, sewn edges, and durable build work make these the most useful bandanas I've ever carried. They're fantastic for hiking, working, and tying hair back.

Toes Home bandanas also get high marks for original styling and practicality. Bold color choices are a highlight, naturally, but so is the build. The polyester material wicks away sweat and stretches enough to use these as a traditional bandana, hair tie, or face mask.

These bandanas from Sojourner have so many uses. The microfiber cloths can be a mask, scarf, balaclava, pocket rag, or wrist tie. They're gorgeous in design and wick sweat away from the skin while you're busy doing your thing.