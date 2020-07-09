Best Bandanas iMore 2020
Whether you want to use one as a fashion statement, to wipe the sweat off your face during a long hike, block the sun, or keep dust out of your mouth while working in the fields, bandanas are a must-have accessory. Bandanas are handy, affordable, and look great. These are our favorites this year.
- Oversized and tough: Army Universe Trainmen Jumbo 6-pack
- Seamless covering: INTO THE AM Seamless Scarf Bandana
- Sold by vets: OHSAY USA 3-pack
- Make a statement: Toes Home Outdoor 6-pack
- A classic: Levi's Cotton Bandana
- Just for kids: Bargburm Seamless Face Mask Bandana
- Wide and wicking: FAYBOX Bridal 6-pack
- Multipurpose: Sojourner Bags Skull Series 9-pack
- A bargain: L&M 12-pack
- Trusted since 1898: Elephant Brand 12-pack
- Silky smooth: Genovega Silk Bandana 2-pack
- Go big: Pendleton Jumbo Bandana
Oversized and tough: Army Universe Trainmen Jumbo 6-packStaff Pick
Army Universe bandanas are built tough for those who work hard and play hard. The generous 27"x27" size lends itself well to working, camping, biking, hunting, hiking, and more. All four corners of these bandanas are sewn and reinforced, so the material never frays, unravels, or rips. The all-cotton bandanas are available in numerous color and design choices, including these classic-looking paisley prints. I love these for their heavy-duty construction, jumbo size, bold colors, and usefulness.
Seamless covering: INTO THE AM Seamless Scarf Bandana
Designed from a single piece of microfiber polyester, this facemask style bandana from INTO THE AM is super stretchy and fits most kids and adults. With more than 12 ways to wear it, this multi-functional bandana works as a traditional bandana, mask, beanie, neckerchief, and so much more. It's lightweight, breathable, affordable, and comes in a multitude of colors and styles.
Sold by vets: OHSAY USA 3-pack
OHSAY USA bandanas have been sewn in America and sold by veterans for more than 70 years. They're large, the classic paisley printed on both sides, and they get softer over time. Each edge of the bandana is sewn to reduce frays, and the dyes used are lead-free and colorfast, so they're washable with like colors. This is a 3-pack set that includes one blue, one gray, and one black bandana or choose from four other color choices.
Make a statement: Toes Home Outdoor 6-pack
Toes Home gets the prize for the coolest looking bandanas, but looks aren't everything here, of course. These colorful polyester bandanas are stretchable and sweat-wicking. They're the perfect choice for motorcycle riders, hikers, those who exercise outside, fisherpeople, and campers. The cloth measures out at 19.5"x9.7", so they're big enough to use as a neck gaiter, mask, or balaclava. Pick from a massive assortment of colors and styles with Toes Home. They have something to match any outfit in your closet.
A classic: Levi's Cotton Bandana
Levi's cotton bandanas have been a staple in closets and with workers everywhere since the 1800s. The cotton material is soft, never needing to be broken in or washed a bazillion times to loosen up, and they're sized just right. This classic is useable as a handkerchief, headband, headwrap, wristband, tied around your neck, hair tie, or even wrapped around your dog. This pack of three comes with one red, one white, and one black bandana, but there are numerous color and pattern choices available.
Just for kids: Bargburm Seamless Face Mask Bandana
Bargburm's seamless mask is a multiuse face covering that protects against the sun and dust. Made of microfiber polyester, this is a breathable bandana with a 3D printed design on the front. Choose from nine fun designs. This bandana works as a headband, scarf, face mask, neck gaiter, hair tye, etc. The microfiber material is soft to the touch, washable, and wicks moisture away from the skin.
Wide and wicking: FAYBOX Bridal 6-pack
If you're active, this pack of microfiber bandanas from FAYBOX Bridal is just the ticket to wick sweat away from your skin and keep you dry and comfortable. Designed as a headwrap, FAYBOX bandanas can be styled in 16 different ways, including wrapped around your head or neck, used as a mask or hair tie, and even as a stylin' scarf. All bandanas are lightweight, tuck nicely in a pocket, purse, or backpack, and made to last.
Multipurpose: Sojourner Bags Skull Series 9-pack
I adore everything about Sojourner bandanas. The one-of-a-kind styling catches eyes, the color choices are bold and bright, and these are endlessly purposeful. Great for keeping out of the sun, wind, or cold, Sojourner bandanas are light as can be, made of sweat-wicking microfiber, and they fold down small enough to slip in a pocket. Wear these as a mask, scarf, balaclava, or any way you like.
A bargain: L&M 12-pack
L&M offers up this generous 12-pack of cotton bandanas at a steal. They're 100-percent cotton, have a double-sided paisley western print, and they're extra big. The large size makes them perfect to use as a face covering, hair covering, headband, wristband, and more. For general all-purpose use on a budget, we love this large collection of colorful bandanas.
Trusted since 1898: Elephant Brand 12-pack
Elephant Brand has been in the business of bandanas since 1898, and they're still trusted for a good reason. This jumbo pack includes 12 bandanas, all made of 100-percent cotton. Each bandana is sewn on all sides to extend their life span, and they're machine washable. These are large enough to use as a face covering, neck wrap, head covering, and more.
Silky smooth: Genovega Silk Bandana 2-pack
This two-pack of satin silk bandanas are versatile, stylish, and can be worn in a multitude of ways. Made from satin polyester, the silky smooth bandanas work as headscarves, hair wraps, neck scarves, and ties. Choose from 13 different color and style combinations.
Go big: Pendleton Jumbo Bandana
It's big, bold, and made of 100-percent cotton. The large 27x27-inch jumbo bandana from Pendleton comes in six colors and styles. It's big enough to style as a neck scarf, headscarf, face-covering, or dog tie. The fabric is printed on both sides, the edges are sewn to prevent fraying, and it's hand washable.
Toddler alert: FCTRY Hipsterkid Bandana Bibs 3-pack
Who says bandanas are only for adults? This baby and toddler-friendly bandana bib from FCTRY ties around the back of the neck. It looks like a standard bandana with its fancy paisley print but is made of soft cotton that absorbs drools, foods, and liquid. This is a three-pack that comes in three different styles, so you can mix and match to your heart's content.
Reflective: Colter Co. Stayin'Alive Reflective Survival Bandana
When visibility matters, reach for the Stayin' Alive reflective bandana from Colter Co. Printed with high-visibility reflective ink, the cloth lights up when hit by a beam of light. It's perfect for walking the dog at night, camping, hiking, and hunting. The Colter Co. bandana is made of 100-percent cotton, printed in the USA, and is measures 22x22-inches.
Don't forget the dog: AKC Pet Safety Bandana
With reflective strips to keep your best four-legged friend visible, the AKC Pet Safety Bandana is a must-have. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, this inexpensive bandana attaches around your dog's neck with Velcro and is ideal for hunting, hiking, nightly walks, and swimming.
Our two cents
It's not hard to locate bandanas these days, but it is a challenge to find high-quality cloths that do everything well. Those bandanas for me are from Army Universe. The big size, sewn edges, and durable build work make these the most useful bandanas I've ever carried. They're fantastic for hiking, working, and tying hair back.
Toes Home bandanas also get high marks for original styling and practicality. Bold color choices are a highlight, naturally, but so is the build. The polyester material wicks away sweat and stretches enough to use these as a traditional bandana, hair tie, or face mask.
These bandanas from Sojourner have so many uses. The microfiber cloths can be a mask, scarf, balaclava, pocket rag, or wrist tie. They're gorgeous in design and wick sweat away from the skin while you're busy doing your thing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Shoes and sunglasses: Here is TOMS Shoes Unity Pride collection
Celebrate Pride Month and help someone in need with TOMS Shoes. Its awesome "One for One" social impact scheme has launched a new "Unity" collection with some special edition shoes and sunglasses. You get to show your Pride, or that you're an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and someone in need gets a pair of shoes or free eye-care. Now that is something worth celebrating...
Here are all the awesome Pride sock designs from Bombas
Celebrate Pride and support the LGBTQ+ community by picking up a pair of specially designed Pride-themed socks from social impact champions Bombas. It's a win-win-win purchase. You get a fabulous pair of new socks, you get to show your Pride or display that you're an ally, and someone in need from the LGBTQ+ community gets a pair too.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little piece accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.