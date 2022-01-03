Best sleeves for MacBook Air iMore 2022

One of the best things about the MacBook Air is its light and portable, making it perfect to take with you to the coffee shop when you want to study or work. Of course, carrying your best MacBook around with you everywhere does mean it's more prone to getting dinged or scratched — that's why you need one of the best MacBook Air sleeves to protect it. You don't need to get a big bulky case to protect your MacBook Air if you don't want to; the best MacBook Air sleeves offer a great way to keep your Macbook Air looking pristine while you move around. These sleeves will let you carry your MacBook around in style, without having to worry about attaching a clunky case to your new thin Mac laptop.

Find the perfect sleeve for your brand new MacBook Air

This collection of MacBook Air sleeves has some of the best in the business, offering stylish looks while keeping your MacBook safe and secure on the go. We mention just how beautifully designed this Mac laptop is in our MacBook Air with M1 review, so you're going to want the best MacBook Air sleeves to make sure you keep your laptop in pristine condition.

Our personal favorite is Mujjo's Leather Sleeve. We love that thick wool felt look and the classy leather flap, making it both sleek and stylish and super practical.

When it comes to getting something simple that does the job, I can think of no better option than the tomtoc Laptop Sleeve. Its top zipper is not flimsy, so it stays in place when your MacBook Air is in transit, and the extra flap of protection in the interior is a nice added touch.