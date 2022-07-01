It's that time of year again — the school year is about to start up once more. However, things may be a little different going forward, as more campuses and schools are offering many more online classes.
You'll need an arsenal of powerful apps to help you get through each semester or quarter, so here are the best iPhone and iPad apps to help you in college.
Pages, Keynote, and Numbers
If you're in college classes, the chances are high that you're going to need a word processor, presentation creator, or spreadsheet application. And if you're working with your iPhone or iPad (or even a Mac), then there is nothing better than Apple's own suite of office software.
Pages is Apple's word processor that does all of the same things that you can find in Microsoft Word, but in a sleeker interface that is easy to use. Keynote is like PowerPoint, but much more streamlined and fun to use. And Numbers is just like Excel, so you can create spreadsheets to your heart's content. And all three of these programs can save files that are compatible with Microsoft Office as well, if you need to submit files online as a .doc file or similar, for example.
Microsoft Office 365
If you're used to Microsoft Office or just don't want to use Apple's own software, then you can grab Microsoft Office. This app contains Word, PowerPoint, and Excel in one app, but you can also grab them individually on the App Store as well.
With the Microsoft Office app, you get Word, PowerPoint, and Excel in one place. You can create, edit, and even collaborate with others in real-time, but a Microsoft 365 subscription may be required to access some premium features. Still, you can use the app to view and create documents without paying anything.
Evernote
When it comes to digital note-taking, it's hard to beat Evernote. Not only is it available on iPhone and iPad, but it's also available on Android, PC, and Mac, and the web — so you can access it anywhere.
Evernote lets you create notebooks for easy organization, and notes can consist of plain text, formatted text, web snippets from the clipper, photos, entire web pages, audio — you name it. And the best part is that everything that you put into Evernote becomes searchable, so you can search by keyword to find what you need. There is seamless syncing across all of your devices and while there are paid plans, you should have a good amount of space for free every month.
Microsoft OneNote
For those who are invested in the Microsoft ecosystem, then OneNote is an excellent alternative to Evernote. With OneNote, you can create an unlimited number of digital notebooks for every subject you're taking, and take notes in an organized fashion.
OneNote lets students type out notes, as well as handwrite them in, sketch diagrams, import photos, collaborate with others, and more. There is also a Sticky Notes feature that lets you save notes for easy reference later, and they are synced to all of your devices. You can download OneNote for free and use it with your Microsoft Account or even an account that is assigned to you by your school.
Dropbox
You're bound to end up with a lot of files and documents for school, so you'll want a good cloud storage service. One of our favorites is Dropbox because once you upload your files to Dropbox, you're able to access them on practically any device. Dropbox also has seamless integration with a lot of existing third-party apps as well, giving you a ton of flexibility when it comes to choosing what apps to use to get things done. You can also share files with others quite easily, making this a great tool for collaboration.
Dropbox has a free tier with 2GB of storage, which isn't a lot, but you can get more space with referrals. However, we recommend signing up for one of their tiered plans, which starts at 2TB for $12 a month. Considering the ubiquity and versatility, Dropbox is well worth paying for.
PCalc
Chances are high that you'll be taking a math class of some sort, especially if you're an undergrad. If that's the case, you may want to have a powerful calculator on your iPhone and iPad, and it's hard to beat PCalc.
With PCalc, you're getting a feature-rich calculator that is capable of basic calculations all the way up to more advanced equations. It has an optional RPN mode as well as a multi-line display, customizable button layouts, unit conversions, and constants, paper tape, multiple undo and redo, engineering and scientific notation, hexadecimal support, and binary calculations. PCalc is great for scientists, engineers, students, programmers, and anyone else who wants a powerful calculator.
Screens VNC
While services like Dropbox are great for accessing our files from any device, what about using our apps on desktop computers? If you have Screens VNC, then it's entirely possible.
Screens VNC allows you to connect to your computer from anywhere in the world at any time. With Screens VNC, you can update your computer even when you're away from it, work with your computer software, and even access files that may not be in the cloud. All you need to do is download Screens, set up an account, and connect. You will need Screens VNC on both your iPhone or iPad as well as your Mac or PC.
Get back to school!
If you have a new iPhone or iPad and you're about to go back to school, all the apps listed above are perfect for helping you with your studies.
Of course, if you're in a creative program, especially in the digital design field, you may want to check out some of the best drawing apps for iPad, as they will offer you a ton of great tools to sketch, paint, or draw right on your best iPad.
Updated June 2022: Updated to include our top picks for iOS 15 and iPadOS.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Huge Apple TV promotion now live ahead of major upgrade
You can now get a $50 gift card when you buy either of Apple's TV models. The company is likely cleaning house ahead of a rumored big upgrade.
New M2 13-inch MacBook Pro teardown shows it's just the old one in disguise
Apple's new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale and people are doing what they tend to do with new things — they're taking the machine apart. The latest to take a screwdriver to Apple's new notebook is iFixit, and the result is further confirmation that this is essentially the M1 model but with some small tweaks and a new CPU.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition has some awesome extras
The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition brings you a number of extra collectible items. They're of the highest quality and worth any fan's time.
Head back to school in style with these great laptop bags
There is something about a new backpack that brings on the back-to-school excitement. If you're carrying a laptop to school, you'll need a backpack with a padded compartment to keep it safe as well as room for your other essentials.