Best iPad for students

As a student, you'll want the best tools to help you get through classes, including a tablet. And Apple's iPad can be an essential tool to have in your arsenal since it lets you take notes by typing them out or even sketching them out. You could even annotate text in digital copies of textbooks, work on your research papers and presentations, as well as everything else for the classroom, right on an iPad. But of course, the problem, if you're a student, is a limited budget. That's why we recommend the iPad Air 4 as the best iPad for students because it packs in most of the features of an iPad Pro at a mid-range price point. It's perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

The iPad Air 4 is the best iPad for students, and for good reason. For just $599, you get almost all of the features of the iPad Pro, but for a few hundred dollars less. It also comes in a compact 10.9-inch size, making it perfect to take with you everywhere, but offering enough screen space for whatever you need. With 2360-by-1640 pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (PPI), everything's going to look great, from your digital books to handwritten notes to educational videos. The display features Wide color and True Tone, making everything look vibrant and the fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating means fewer smudges from your fingers. The iPad Air 4 also has a new design that makes it more in line with the iPad Pro. This means the display features no bezels; however, it doesn't have Face ID. Instead, it still uses Touch ID, but the sensor has been moved to the Sleep/Wake button. The edges are flat, making it look even more professional and elegant than its predecessor. And since it's similar in size to the 11-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air 4 can also use the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, taking your productivity to new heights. To top it all off, the iPad Air 4 is blazingly fast with the A14 Bionic chip, and it supports Apple Pencil 2, utilizes Wi-Fi 6, and comes in a slew of gorgeous new colors. It starts with 64GB of storage and caps out at 256GB, which should be plenty for a student. Pros: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display

Smart Connector with Magic Keyboard support

Compatible with Apple Pencil 2

Still has Touch ID

A14 Bionic Cons: Priced higher than predecessor

No Face ID

Only 64GB or 256GB storage options

Best value: iPad mini 6

If the iPad Air 4 is a little too much, then you may want to consider the new iPad mini 6, as long as you don't mind having a smaller screen. It's basically an iPad Air 4 in an even more compact size, and it has some updated internals that make it a step above the Air. With iPad mini 6, you're getting an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display in a newly redesigned body with flat edges, which means no more Home button! While there is no Home button, the iPad mini 6 still has a Touch ID sensor (sorry, no Face ID) housed in the top button (the volume buttons have been moved to the top). Apple also eliminated the Lightning port and replaced it with USB-C for faster charging. You also get the improved A15 Bionic chip in the iPad mini 6, which has a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. Though the A15 is what you'll also find in the iPhone 13 lineup, the one in the iPad mini 6 is slightly under-clocked. Still, it's 40% faster in terms of raw power and has 80% improved graphics over its predecessor. Plus, the iPad mini 6 comes in four beautiful colors: space gray, pink, purple, and starlight. The new iPad mini 6 can also make use of the second-generation Apple Pencil, which magnetically attaches to the side of the device (this is why the volume buttons moved). You also get a brand new 12MP rear camera with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture, as well as True Tone flash. The front camera has also been bumped up to 12MP, has a larger field of view, and Center Stage is enabled. And on the audio front, the iPad mini 6 comes equipped with a new set of landscape stereo speakers, making it a great device for watching movies or making video calls on. And for the first time, the iPad mini now has 5G connectivity, so you can stay productive anywhere, anytime. The only bad thing about the new iPad mini 6 is that it is now $100 more than its predecessor, so its starting price is $499 for Wi-Fi-only models and $649 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. But still, it's a great combination of value and power if you don't mind the smaller screen size compared to the iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro models. Pros: Redesigned body with 8.3-inch display and USB-C

Still retains Touch ID in top button

A15 Bionic

12MP cameras including Center Stage for True Depth camera

Apple Pencil 2 support and 5G connectivity Cons: No Face ID

Smaller screen than the other iPads

More expensive than last year

Best on a budget: iPad 9th-generation (2021)

If you're on a tight budget, then you can't beat the regular iPad 9th-generation. It has a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display that should be plenty big for reading and marking up your digital textbooks, annotating documents, and sketching diagrams. While it won't work with the newer, second-generation Apple Pencil, it does work with the first-generation Apple Pencil just fine. The 9th-generation iPad also has the Smart Connector, so it will work with accessories like Apple's Smart Keyboard, which is still a great productivity booster. Of course, with the 9th-generation iPad being the most inexpensive iPad to choose from, you do have to compromise on some features. It still uses the older A13 Bionic chip, which is about two generations behind, but it should still be plenty fast for school work. It also only comes in either 64GB or 256GB storage capacities, so you may need to be more diligent with data management, but this should be fine if you lean more towards cloud storage anyway. You'll also still have the Home button, so there will be larger bezels on the display, but the 10.2-inch size should still be plenty to work with. The front-facing True Depth camera has also been bumped up to 12MP Ultra Wide, with a 122-degree field of view with Center Stage. The rear camera is still at 8MP, unfortunately. If you are fine with the compromises, then the 9th-generation iPad is an excellent iPad for students. Pros: Most affordable iPad

10.2-inch display

Supports 1st-generation Apple Pencil

Has Smart Connector for Smart Keyboard and more Cons: Uses older A13 chip

No Face ID and still has bezels

Only has 64GB or 256GB capacities

Best on a budget iPad 9th-generation (2021) Pinch those pennies The iPad is slightly less powerful than other options, but it still supports Apple Pencil (1st gen) and has a Smart Connector. From $449 at Amazon

From $329 at Apple

Best power: iPad Pro (2021)