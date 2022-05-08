Best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3 iMore 2022
The Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 aren't Apple's newest, but you take good care of your tech and want to keep it going as long as possible. To protect your wearable device, you might want to consider a case. The best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3 are economically priced and come in various styles. These accessories sometimes include a case and band; others a case only.
- Heavy-duty protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
- Protection from water: Catalyst Waterproof Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
- Super snug fit: Spigen Rugged Armor for Apple Watch Series 3/2/1/Original
- Armband case: Twelve South ActionSleeve for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
- Comfortable and lightweight: AhaStyle Crystal iWatch Band for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
- All-over coverage: Smiling Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
- Durable gem: SHELLBOX Waterproof Apple Watch Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
- Strong and ready for work: Simpeak Band for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
- Bundle time: Henva Compatible with Apple Watch Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
Heavy-duty protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3Staff pick
This case has an easy front cover snap-on design, which makes installation a breeze; you don't have to try to slide the straps through flexible silicone. It's made from hard polycarbonate on the outside — to withstand hard bumps and scratches — and soft TPU on the inside, so that it doesn't scratch up your Apple Watch. This makes it one of the best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3 for just about anyone.
Protection from water: Catalyst Waterproof Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
The Catalyst Waterproof Case is one of the most comfortable watch cases available for your Apple Watch. Though it looks like a serious rugged covering, it's lightweight and flexible. The bands are connected with hinges instead of a one-piece mold. Though it makes the overall look of your Apple Watch slightly larger, it's not cumbersome at all. I've worn the Catalyst on my wrist for weeks at a time without feeling like it was too big or uncomfortable.
Super snug fit: Spigen Rugged Armor for Apple Watch Series 3/2/1/Original
Name the phone or accessory and, chances are, Spigen makes a case for it — and a great one at that. It goes on easily and holds tight; you won't feel it wriggling around on your Apple Watch. The Digital Crown is left completely open and is entirely unhindered, thanks to the Rugged Armor's great fit. A metal button covers your Apple Watch's Side Button but doesn't interfere with functionality, which means the scratchable surfaces are covered all the way around.
Armband case: Twelve South ActionSleeve for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
If you're a heavy lifter, a contact sports enthusiast, or don't have a wrist to wear an Apple Watch on, you'll be happy to see what Twelve South has to offer. If you've always wanted to be able to use your Apple Watch while punching a bag, lifting weights, or playing rugby but don't want it getting in the way, check out the ActionSleeve.
Comfortable and lightweight: AhaStyle Crystal iWatch Band for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
Apple Watch cases don't have to be bulky as this favorite from AhaStyle proves. Offering all-around shock protection in a beautiful see-through design, this case includes a soft, comfortable band that's sweat-proof, waterproof, and hand washable. Both the 38mm and 42mm sizes are available on this listing.
All-over coverage: Smiling Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
Pop this unobtrusive case onto your Apple Watch, and you've got all-over coverage. The form-fitting TPU case has a built-in screen protector that's just 0.3mm thick, so it won't add much bulk to your Apple Watch.
Durable gem: SHELLBOX Waterproof Apple Watch Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
This waterproof case protects your watch from liquid damage and dust. Made with PC, TPU, and PET materials, the case is rated IP68, meaning that it's waterproof up to 6.6 feet. The SHELLBOX looks good in the water and out.
Strong and ready for work: Simpeak Band for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
This case and band together make for rugged, all-over protection. The case features a durable polycarbonate, while the flexible TPU band has been designed to fit your wrist for a comfortable fit.
Bundle time: Henva Compatible with Apple Watch Case for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
Henva offers not one, not two, but three soft TPU cases in this pack. Choose from several different color bundles, whether you prefer three different colors or three of the same color. You can order this set in just a 42mm size.
The best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch Series 2. Even if you don't like the look of a case for everyday wear, a case does come in handy when you engage in activities that risk damage to your Apple Watch. There is no easy or inexpensive fix for a cracked or even a scratched Apple Watch screen.
Whether you're looking for one that offers heavy-duty protection like the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro or something sleek and ready for work like the Simpeak Band, these cases are unique and add value to your wearable device.
If you're the type of person who likes to change the look of your watch often, but still want added protection, check out the Henva Compatible with Apple Watch Case in one of the multi-color sets. Or, if you don't want to change the look of your Apple Watch at all, choose the all-clear set for "invisible" protection.
Regardless of which case you choose, make sure you're selecting a case for the Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3, not the newer Apple Watches, which are a different size than the earlier models. You'll also want to make sure to choose the correct size case for your model Apple Watch, whether you have the smaller 38mm or the larger 42mm watch.
If you have a newer model Apple Watch, check out the best cases for Apple Watch Series 4 & 5, which will also fit the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE (but not the Apple Watch Series 7).
