Best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3 iMore 2022

The Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 aren't Apple's newest, but you take good care of your tech and want to keep it going as long as possible. To protect your wearable device, you might want to consider a case. The best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3 are economically priced and come in various styles. These accessories sometimes include a case and band; others a case only.

The best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3

Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch Series 2. Even if you don't like the look of a case for everyday wear, a case does come in handy when you engage in activities that risk damage to your Apple Watch. There is no easy or inexpensive fix for a cracked or even a scratched Apple Watch screen.

Whether you're looking for one that offers heavy-duty protection like the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro or something sleek and ready for work like the Simpeak Band, these cases are unique and add value to your wearable device.

If you're the type of person who likes to change the look of your watch often, but still want added protection, check out the Henva Compatible with Apple Watch Case in one of the multi-color sets. Or, if you don't want to change the look of your Apple Watch at all, choose the all-clear set for "invisible" protection.

Regardless of which case you choose, make sure you're selecting a case for the Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3, not the newer Apple Watches, which are a different size than the earlier models. You'll also want to make sure to choose the correct size case for your model Apple Watch, whether you have the smaller 38mm or the larger 42mm watch.