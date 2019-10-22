Best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3 iMore 2019
Your Apple Watch is made to be worn and celebrated for many years to come. To protect your wearable device, you might want to consider a case. Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 cases are economically priced and come in various styles. These accessories sometimes include a case and band; others a case only.
This case has an easy front cover snap-on design, which makes installation a breeze; you don't have to try and slide the straps through flexible silicone. It's made from hard polycarbonate on the outside — to withstand hard bumps and scratches — and soft TPU on the inside, so that it doesn't scratch up your Apple Watch.
Protection from water: Catalyst Waterproof Case
The Catalyst Waterproof Case is one of the most comfortable watch cases available for your Apple Watch. Though it looks like a serious rugged covering, it's lightweight and flexible. The bands are connected with hinges instead of a one-piece mold. Though it makes the overall look of your Apple Watch slightly larger, it's not cumbersome at all. I've worn the Catalyst on my wrist for weeks at a time without feeling like it was too big or uncomfortable.
Super snug fit: Spigen Rugged Armor
Name the phone or accessory and, chances are, Spigen makes a case for it — and a great one at that. It goes on easily and holds tight; you won't feel it wriggling around on your Apple Watch. The Digital Crown is left completely open and is entirely unhindered, thanks to the Rugged Armor's great fit. A metal button covers your Apple Watch's Side Button but doesn't interfere with functionality, which means the scratchable surfaces are covered all the way around.
Armband case: Twelve South Action Sleeve
If you're a heavy lifter, a contact sports enthusiast, or don't have a wrist to wear an Apple Watch on, you'll be happy to see what Twelve South has to offer. If you've always wanted to be able to use your Apple Watch while punching a bag, lifting weights, or playing rugby but don't want it getting in the way, check out the Action Sleeve.
Comfortable and light weight: X-Doria Rumble Band
Apple Watch cases don't have to be bulky as this favorite from X-Doria proves. Offering all-around shock protection in a beautiful see-through design, this case includes a soft, comfortable band that's sweat-proof, waterproof, and hand washable.
It's a snap: Caseology Vault
Here's another lightweight, yet rugged and flexible case for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Made from shock-absorbing TPU material, the Caseology case provides daily protection against those accidental bumps, dings, and scratches. Match it with your favorite watch band and enjoy. One snap, and it's installed.
Durable gem: AIUERU Waterproof Apple Watch Case
This waterproof case protects your watch from liquid damage and dust. Made with PC, TPU, and PET materials, the case is rated IP68, meaning that it's waterproof up to 6.6 feet. The AIUERU looks good in the water and out.
Strong and ready for work: Simpeak Band
This case and band are available in color combinations, including orange/black shown above. The case features a durable polycarbonate, while the flexible TPU band has been designed to fit your wrist for a comfortable fit.
Bundle time: Apple Watch Case by La Zuzzi
La Zucci offers not one, not two, but 10 plastic cases in this pack. Colors include Black, White, Blue, Green, and more. Each slim and lightweight case is made from premium soft silicone.
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Whether you're looking for one that offers heavy-duty protection like the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro or something sleek and ready for work like the Simpeak Band, these cases are unique and add value to your wearable device.
If you're the type of person that likes to change the look of your watch often, but still want added protection, check out the Apple Watch Case by La Zuzzi or any of the other curated choices on our list.
Just make sure you're selecting a case for the Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3, not the Series 4 or Series 5, which are a different size than the earlier models.
