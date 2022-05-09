Best cases for Apple Watch Series 4 & 5 iMore 2022

After spending all that money on a beautiful Apple Watch 4, 5, or newer, consider protecting that investment with a case, especially if you work or play someplace where damage can easily occur. Here are some of the best cases for Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 that you can buy.

Secure : SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle pro rugged protective Apple Watch 4/5/SE/6 case Staff pick Some people need a simple case for their Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, and others need a whole arsenal! If you're someone who wants the latter, then we suggest taking a gander at the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle pro rugged protective Apple Watch case. This super durable case for the 40mm Apple Watch is durable and scratch-, dust-, and life-resistant. It comes with a raised bezel to protect your screen and comes with its own strap in a handful of different colors. From $22 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart Sheer wash of color : i-Blason Halo TPU Apple Watch 4/5/SE/6 case If you're looking for a minimalistic, flexible case that'll give you 360 degrees of protection and a variety of colors to play with, then take a peek at this i-Blason Halo case. This particular Apple Watch accessory is made from a shock-resistant material that keeps your Apple Watch safe while still allowing you access to all buttons and controls. This set for the 44mm Apple Watch includes four different transparent colors: clear, gray, pink, and blue. $10 at Amazon Bumper : Caseology Nero desiged for Apple Watch 4/5/SE/6 case This bumper-style black TPU case is designed to be shock-proof. It offers protection and a simple, rugged style. It's also made with a raised bezel, so you don't have to stress about deeply scratching your Apple Watch Series 4 or 5 screen. It comes in two colors but just the 44mm size. $13 at Amazon So many color options : OtterBox All Day Case for Apple Watch Series 4/5/6/SE This sleek bumper case is made from 90% recycled plastic, so you can feel good about your purchase. Antimicrobial technology helps protect it from common bacteria. You can get this case in either the larger or smaller Apple Watch size and choose from a variety of colors. $16 at Amazon Screen protection : Misxi 2-pack Hard PC Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector Get all the protection of a case plus a built-in tempered glass screen protector. This Apple Watch case comes in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes. You get two in the package, each one a different color. This is nice because you can change the color of your Apple Watch while you get all-over protection. You even get to choose from different sets of colors. $11 at Amazon Tough bumper : Spigen Rugged Armor Apple Watch 40mm 4/5/SE/6/7 case Spigen's TPU bumper-style case that offers real protection comes in several colors to coordinate with or complement Apple's Sport Bands. As with most Spigen products, the price is right, and you get a lot for your money. This one is just for the smaller 40mm size. From $14 at Amazon

Stay protected with best Apple Watch 4 & 5 cases

You might not want to use a case as part of your everyday look, but it's a nice item to have when you're in a situation when your Apple Watch might get scratched or damaged. A case can save your Apple Watch Series 4 or Apple Watch Series 5 from scratches, scrapes, and shattering. Unfortunately, there is no easy or inexpensive fix once your Apple Watch screen is damaged, so it's well worth it to take a peek. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. There are so many different ways to protect your Apple Watch that it can be hard to pick just one.

Note that the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5, as well as the Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE, are all the same size, so cases are interchangeable between these four models. However, earlier models are not the same size, so we have a different list of the best cases for Apple Watch Series 2 & 3. The Apple Watch Series 7 has slightly different dimensions than its predecessors, so you can't assume cases will be interchangeable. Check the listing to be sure.

We love the look, price tag, and design of the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro rugged protective Apple Watch case. It's a perfect accessory if you want a case that's heavy duty and ready to protect. Just snap it on; you don't even have to remove the watch or the band to pop it into place. You can choose one of the five available colors or choose several to expand your watch wardrobe.

If you want all-over protection, plus a variety of cases to suit different looks, check out the Misxi Hard PC Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector. You get two different colors to change the whole look of your Apple Watch, plus that tempered glass screen protector can help keep that Apple Watch screen pristine.

