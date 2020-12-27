Best Wireless Charging Pads for iPhone iMore 2020
If you have an iPhone that supports Qi charging (iPhone 8 or newer,) you might consider one of these wireless iPhone charging pads to go along with it. Wireless charging offers the convenience of just setting your iPhone down to charge without having to fumble with a Lightning cable. While the iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 handsets can charge at up to 7.5W, the iPhone 12/12 Pro models can fast-charge at up to 15W, so keep that in mind as you shop. These are some of our favorite iPhone charging pads that you can get right now. Looking for the best charging pads for iPhone 12, specifically? We've got you covered there too.
- Apple's own: Apple MagSafe Charger
- Powerful brand: Mophie Wireless Charge Pad
- Stand up: Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand
- Or lay down: Anker PowerWave 10W Pad
- Dead simple: RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 7.5W
- iPhone-ready: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W Pad
- Portable power: Mophie Powerstation Plus XL (10,000mAh)
- Drive and charge: Mophie Charge Stream Vent Mount
- Looking good: Native Union Drop Wireless Charger 7.5W
- Fast charging for less: Yootech Wireless Charger
- A colorful angle: TYLT VÜ Wireless charging stand
- Full power: Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition
Apple's own: Apple MagSafe ChargerStaff Favorite
Fast-charge your iPhone wirelessly up to 15W. The perfectly aligned magnets snap to your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with a satisfying thwack. Older iPhone? No problem, the MagSafe Charger works with any Qi-enabled phone, including any model as far back as the iPhone 8.
Powerful brand: Mophie Wireless Charge Pad
This charging pad will work great with any iPhone that supports wireless charging. It supports charging up to 7.5W, and its rubber surface will keep your new iPhone in place while it charges.
Stand up: Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand
If you want to use your iPhone while it charges, this stand is great. It comes with a Quick Charge adapter, so you don't need to worry about it delivering the necessary power to charge your phone. Plus, it employs two charging coils, letting you use your iPhone in either portrait or landscape orientation while it charges.
Or lay down: Anker PowerWave 10W Pad
If you prefer to just set your iPhone down on a pad, this is a great option. In addition to charging older iPhones at 7.5W, it will also charge compatible devices like the iPhone 12 at 10W. It's a great deal to boot.
Dead simple: RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 7.5W
No frills, just fast, simple wireless charging. RAVPower makes some of the best charging accessories on the market, and this charger is no exception, able to deliver all the power your phone will need. It features triple temperature controls to disperse heat, as well as foreign object detection, to avoid causing damage to your device.
iPhone-ready: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W Pad
Delivering up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone, the Belkin Boost Up is a sleek wireless charging pad made with the iPhone in mind. The raised ring in the middle of the charger keeps your phone in place, while the indicator LED will tell you if it's charging.
Portable power: Mophie Powerstation Plus XL (10,000mAh)
Mophie's wireless Powerstation offers the dual conveniences of wireless charging and portability. It's an external battery pack with a built-in wireless charger. It has a 10,000mAh battery that can charge two devices at once, one on the wireless charging pad and one through the included USB-A port.
Drive and charge: Mophie Charge Stream Vent Mount
This charger mounts to a vent in your car and holds your iPhone in place as you drive. The Charge Stream Vent Mount uses its included QC 2.0 adapter for power and is optimized for fast charging for Apple and Samsung devices.
Looking good: Native Union Drop Wireless Charger 7.5W
Native Union's Drop charger features nice, minimal aesthetics that also prove functional, as the unique-looking pad on the charger also serves to prevent your iPhone from slipping. It charges your iPhone in style, with several color and pattern options from which to choose.
Fast charging for less: Yootech Wireless Charger
Yootech's wireless charger offers up to 10W for compatible devices. The charger has surge protection, temperature control, and other safety features that also allow for efficient charging.
A colorful angle: TYLT VÜ Wireless charging stand
This charger from TYLT comes in three vibrant colors and sits your phone at an angle for easy viewing. It features a three-coil design to charge your device no matter what orientation you choose for it. The colorful surface is made of silicone to prevent slips.
Full power: Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition
Very much like Nomad's original Base Station, with one key difference: this model has a built-in Apple Watch charger. Because of this and the charger's placement concerning the rest of the base, you can't fit two iPhones on it at once. But this base still has three charging coils, making it the perfect accessory for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (if the case supports wireless charging) all in one place.
Stand up power: Nomad Base Station Stand
A fairly new addition to Nomad's Base Station wireless charging lineup, the Base Station Stand is a dual-coil standing charger with a premium build quality. It combines an aluminum chassis, padded leather charging surface, and no-slip rubber feet for a beautiful and functional package that's ready to charge any of your Qi-enabled devices.
Stackable: OtterSpot Wireless Charging System
The OtterSpot Wireless Charging Base is a fast and capable 36W wireless charging pad that charges your iPhone as well as up to three batteries simultaneously. The 10W, 5000mAh Wireless Charging Battery that comes with the system can give your iPhone up to a full charge on the go, plus it can charge other non-Qi-enabled devices via the USB-C plug on the back.
Bargain 3-in-1: Lecone Wireless Charging Station
This well-priced charging station charges your iPhone or other smartphones up to 10W, plus charge your wireless AirPods simultaneously. You can also charge your Apple Watch, though you'll need to place your own charging disk in the provided spot.
Bargain stand: ESR Lift Wireless Charging Stand
You can't go wrong with this wireless charging stand. The upright angle means you can see and use your iPhone while it charges. Place it horizontally or vertically; either way works. You can pick up a couple for different rooms or keep them at work at this price point.
If you want our recommendation
These are all great wireless iPhone charging pads that fit various needs, but which all help make your life just a little bit easier. It might seem like a little thing, but there's something great about being able to just pick up your iPhone off of a charging pad and go and put it back there when you return. If you have any of the iPhone 12 line, Apple's own MagSafe Charger is the obvious pick. There's something so satisfying about that click when it snaps onto the back of your phone and the animation that shows you where your battery's at right now.
Having used it for almost a year, I'm personally very fond of the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, which is easy to use and keeps my iPhone secure in its place.
If you want something inexpensive and easy, go for the Anker PowerWave 10W Pad. At that price point, you can keep a few in different areas of the home or office.
If you need to charge more than just one iPhone at a time, take a gander at our Best Triple Wireless Charging Pads guide. These will allow you to charge multiple iPhones and other Qi-enabled devices.
