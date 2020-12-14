Best Christmas Sweaters for Gamers iMore 2020

Christmas sweaters have become hugely popular, providing the perfect mix of festive fun and functional coziness during the winter months. Whether you're taking family photos or just want to show off your style during a holiday party, picking the best and most creative look can be challenging since there are so many options. We've put together a guide to the best Christmas sweaters for gamers so you can stay warm and share your passion.

Get cozy

An ugly Christmas sweater is a fun and silly way to get into the spirit of the season while also keeping yourself warm against the winter chill. If you're looking for the best Christmas sweaters for gamers, we recommend the Ugly Ghosts Hoodie featuring the ghost Pokémon from the original game. Adding just a little spookiness to your style is perfect for a dark winter night.

Tabletop gamers might love the Merry Critmas sweatshirt, which should hopefully give you a bit of good dice luck to keep your characters safe the next time you play Dungeons & Dragons. We also really like the bright colors and fine detail on the Super Mario Knitted Christmas Jumper. Whatever option you choose, you're sure to add some warmth and fun to any holiday celebration!