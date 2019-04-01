Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

As technology continues to improve and Apple pushes the envelope in the mobile space, the price to replace an iPhone becomes very costly. AppleCare+ is convenient, but it can cost up to $299 (plus applicable service fees) and may not even be necessary depending on which credit card is in your wallet. Having a great credit card with added cell phone warranty coverage can serve as protection if you accidentally drop your phone or it gets stolen. If you're in the market for a new credit card, you might as well look for one that also comes with cell phone warranty benefits. Also worth noting, each of our recommendations require you to pay your monthly carrier service bill with the card in order to be eligible for protection. With all that said, here are our top picks:

Our top pick Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card Cell phone warranty: You can get a maximum of $600 per claim and can make up to 3 claims per year—or receive up to $1,800 in benefits annually. A $100 deductible must be paid for any claim and covers damage or theft. This protection does not cover lost phones. See at The Points Guy

For business owners or self-employed individuals, the Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card is a great choice. As a sign-up bonus, you'll earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which is worth $1,000 in travel credit from Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Additionally, It comes packed with features like 3x points earning on travel and select business categories, no foreign transaction fees, and free additional cards for employees. A $95 annual fee applies.

Cash Rewards Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card Cell phone warranty: Covers theft or damage and offers up to $600 in benefits per claim. A maximum of two claims can be made per 12 months, and a $25 deductible must be paid per claim. This supplemental coverage does not include lost phones. See at The Points Guy

In addition to protecting your iPhone, the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card is a great everyday credit card. To start, you'll be eligible for a $200 Cash Rewards Bonus when you spend $1,000 in purchases during the first 3 months as an accountholder. Next, you'll earn unlimited 1.5% Cash Rewards and 1.8% Cash Rewards on Google Pay or Apple Pay during the first 12 months from account opening.It has no annual fee and the $1,000 minimum spend for the $200 Cash Rewards Bonus is relatively easy to meet, no matter your life situation. No annual fee.

Theft protection Uber Visa Card Cell phone warranty: Includes up to $600 for damage, theft, and unintended separation from your phone. A $25 deductible must be paid for any claim and you can make up to two claims per 12-month period. See at The Points Guy

For those who regularly use Uber to get around and also spend regularly on dining purchases, the Uber Visa Card is a smart choice. First off, there's a sign-up bonus of $100 cash back after spending $500 spend in 3 months. Additional features of this card include 4% cash back on restaurants, take out, bars, and UberEATS purchases, 3% cash back on hotels, vacation homes, and airfare purchases, 2% cash back on online shopping and streaming purchases, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. This card also offers up to a $50 statement credit when you spend $5,000 in total purchases for eligible online subscription services like Apple Music, Netflix and Hulu within the first year. No annual fee.

The basics U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Cell phone warranty: Coverage includes theft or damage up to $600. A $25 deductible must be paid for any claim and up to two claims per 12-month period can be made. This protection does not cover lost phones. See at The Points Guy