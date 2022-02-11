Whether you need some romance in your life or you're a chronic hopeless romantic, dating simulators can help you experience the love stories you crave. For some, they're even among the best Nintendo Switch games out there. We've gathered together the dating sims for you to choose from. We stayed away from overtly mature titles in favor of truly romantic ones, but there still might be some suggestive elements in these games. Have fun finding love on your Nintendo Switch.

Code: Realize Guardian of Rebirth

This steampunk visual novel opens with the main heroine being discovered in a decrepit building. Her skin is poisonous to the touch, but that doesn't prevent five attractive men from being interested in her: the bad boy, the rich guy, the inventor, the demon hunter, and the scientist. The decisions you make throughout the story determine who you will be with, so there's plenty of replay value. See why it's one of the best Nintendo Switch games with a dating focus.

LongStory: A dating game for the real world

Choose your gender and then figure out which of your classmates at Weasel Heights Middle School you're interested in pursuing. There are eight episodes in total spanning multiple years and including plenty of drama. Will you be able to maintain your friendships and your romantic relationship? You'll get a lot of fun out of it playing on your Nintendo Switch.

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

You play as a single father who's just moved to the town of Maple Bay. Luckily for you, all the other fathers in the neighborhood are single and looking to mingle. There are seven love interests for you to pursue, and each one has a very different personality. Which one is your type?

Nurse Love Syndrome

This romance adventure takes place in Japan, where you play as Kaori Sawai, a nurse who can heal people simply by touching them. With several other women to meet and plenty of decisions to make, see what kind of romance you discover and grow with 20 or more endings.

Tokyo School Life

This visual novel allows you to get to know three female classmates by letting you choose how you spend your time with them. But be careful; your decisions affect the outcome of the story. See which love interest makes you most excited. It's one of the best Switch dating sims released yet!

This game proves that romance isn't just for the young. As a senior, you get to choose a companion creature like a dog, cat, or robot and are on the prowl for other veteran lovers—date and flirt in this LGBTQ+ friendly title.

Half Past Fate

You've obviously got a busy life keeping up with your career and other responsibilities, but this dating sim makes sure you keep romance in the picture. Enjoy the love stories of six different characters as they date, flirt, and find someone special.

Monster Prom XXL

This is definitely the most mature title on this list. As a teenage monster, you're on the lookout for a date to the prom. One to four people can play together as you attempt to find love or at least someone to party with at the biggest dance of the year.

My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?

The main character returns to his hometown only to discover that his childhood friend has turned into a mermaid. This visual novel allows you to make decisions that determine the story's outcome. See how well your love blossoms.

Best Friend Forever

This awesome game double dips as both a pet simulator and a dating simulator. There's nothing like opening your heart to an adorable furry friend and getting to know other singles with their own doggos.

Boyfriend Dungeon

What could make running through procedurally generated dungeons and leveling up your stats even better? How about dating the weapons you use? Boyfriend Dungeon caters to a wide audience with male, female, and non-binary romances. The money you earn from your dungeon quests can be put towards your dates with the weapons of your choice. Just know that this game also explores the bad side of relationships, including stalking and unwanted advances.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Tired of all of the lovey-dovey mush? Maybe you'd prefer a darker dating story. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! starts simple enough, you join a literature club where you can gush about your school crush. But things soon take a strange turn that plunges everything into psychological horror. The Plus! version brings six new stories, a visual upgrade from previous versions, and over 100 new images and concept art.