Best Dating Simulators for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020
Whether you need some romance in your life or you're a chronic hopeless romantic, dating simulators can help you experience the love stories you crave. We've gathered together the dating sims for you to choose from. We stayed away from overtly mature titles in favor of truly romantic ones, but there still might be some suggestive elements in these games. Have fun finding love on your Nintendo Switch.
- Middle school crush: LongStory: A dating game for the real world
- Hey there, good looking: Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
- Forever young: Tokyo School Life
- Royal love story: The Charming Empire
- Kiss the girl: My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?
- Puppy Love: Best Friend Forever
Middle school crush: LongStory: A dating game for the real worldStaff Pick
Choose your gender and then figure out which of your classmates at Weasel Heights Middle School you're interested in pursuing. There are eight episodes total spanning multiple years and including plenty of drama. Will you be able to maintain your friendships and your romantic relationship?
Hey there, good looking: Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
You play as a single father who's just moved to the town of Maple Bay. Luckily for you, all the other fathers in the neighborhood are single and looking to mingle. There are seven love interests for you to pursue, and each one has a very different personality. Which one is your type?
Forever young: Tokyo School Life
This visual novel allows you to get to know three female classmates by letting you choose how you spend your time with them. But be careful, your decisions affect the outcome of the story. See which love interest makes you most excited.
Royal love story: The Charming Empire
This visual novel opens with the main heroine discovering that she's a princess and that five attractive men are interested in her: the bad boy, the tutor, the bodyguard, the childhood friend, and the monarch. Play through each of their storylines to learn their backstories and determine which one you like best.
Kiss the girl: My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?
The main character returns to his hometown only to discover that his childhood friend has turned into a mermaid. This visual novel allows you to make decisions that determine the outcome of the story. See how well your love blossoms.
Puppy Love: Best Friend Forever
OK, OK, so this isn't a dating simulator, but it is a love simulator. There's nothing like opening your heart to an adorable furry friend and spending your days together. You can get to know your best friend when this game releases on May 14, 2020.
All a flutter
These heart-warming games are perfect for the hopeless romantics out there. Whether you're finding it hard to find true love yourself or simply love romance, these are the games for you. We stayed away from simulators that were overtly lewd, but some of these games might have suggestive themes.
We personally recommend LongStory: A dating game for the real world because it allows you to choose your gender and is LGBTQ+ friendly. In that way, it provides a love story for anyone. If you're looking for something a little different, Tokyo School Life is a fun option. You get to experience Japanese culture and decide between three beautiful girls. See where your decisions take you.
