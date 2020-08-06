Best Desks for Kids iMore 2020

Because of the ongoing pandemic, many school children are learning from home. To push their education to a new level, your kids deserve a functional desk in the house. Our favorite, the SHW Triangle-Leg Computer Desk, is an excellent choice for kids of all ages. It also works well as a family desk, like some of our other picks below.

With a steel frame and powder-coated finish, the SHW Triangle-Leg Home Office Computer Desk is easy to assemble and looks great in any room. Measuring 47.8 inches-by-23.8 inches-by-29 inches, the desk offers grommets on the desktop to better organize your cords and adjustable glides to balance the desk on uneven floors. Highly rated on Amazon, the SHW desk has a modern look with a work surface that looks like oak. It weighs just under 43 pounds, so it's relatively easy to move to a different location. One important note: this is a modern-looking desk, which might not look right in all homes. Pros: Ease to assemble

Grommets to organize your cords

Lightweight Cons: Too modern for some?

Best Alternative: Tribesigns Computer Desk

With an open-concept design, this modern computer desk is sturdy and offers easy assembly. Like with our top choice, this desk would look great in a bedroom or anywhere else in your home. Measuring 55 inches-by-23.6 inches-by-28.74 inches, the desk weighs 53 pounds and promises installation in less than 20 minutes. With a thick laminated MDF surface, the desk is waterproof and anti-scratch, making it easy to clean. The frame is made of powder-coated steel over veneered particleboard and comes with adjustable leg pads for stability. The most significant negative: the surface doesn't offer grommets for cord organization. Otherwise, this desk should serve you and your children well. Pros: Easy installation

Open-concept design Cons: No grommets

Heavier than others

Best Portable Lap Desk: Mavocraft Lap Desk for Adults & Kids

For adults and kids, this lap desk features a soft cushion (with eco-friendly beans inside) in a lightweight design. In a twist, you can also use it as a pillow for power naps! Use it with an iPad or MacBook Air with ease. At just 2.8 pounds, you can use this throughout the day without any strain on your legs. Economically priced, the lap desk makes a great gift and can be used inside and out. Some users on Amazon have complained that the desk isn't ideal for use with larger laptops, even though the manufacturer says it works with devices with up to 16-inch screens. Keep this in mind before making a purchase. Pros: Lightweight

Use it as a pillow too

Fits iPad and MacBook

Price Cons: Too small for some laptops?

Best for Family: CubiCubi Computer Desk

Easy to assemble, this rustic looking desk is one for the entire family. Vintage-style, the desk measures 47 inches-by-23.6 inches-by-29 inches and weighs just 31.1 pounds. The CubiCubi includes lots of impressive accessories, including a storage bag that hangs on the side, plus an iron hook for a backpack or headset. Perhaps best of all, the CubiCubi computer desk comes with a clear and well-organized installation guide so that anyone can get the job done. Well received on Amazon, like the other desks listed here, this one will turn many heads on your own because of its design and attention to detail. Just make sure you like the design! Pros: Very lightweight

Includes great accessories

Quick setup Cons: Vintage-style not for everyone

Best for Family CubiCubi Computer Desk Useful extras Lightweight and beautifully designed, this is a desk for everyone in your family. $110 at Amazon

Best Folding Desk: 4NM Folding Desk

Sometimes desks are meant to get packed away when not in use. For moments like these, consider the 4NM Folding Desk that's available in multiple styles to match your home's decor. Versatile enough for a bedroom or home office, the desk features a modern concise look and sturdy metal frame. Once put together, it takes just seconds to fold and unfold. Measuring 31.5 inches-by-31.5 inches-by-29.72 inches, this desk offers anti-rust metal hinges for smooth operation. It weighs nearly 21 pounds, which might be too heavy for some, given its compact size. Pros: Compact design

Available in multiple styles Cons: Somewhat heavy given its use