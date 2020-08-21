Best Drone Landing Pads iMore 2020

The best drone landing pads give your craft a stable surface for take-offs and landings. Your craft will have an easier time making gimbal calibrations before launches when using a landing pad, and returning to home any time of day or night will be effortless. Where should you put your money? These are our top picks this year.

The HDLP3 from Hoodman is our favorite drone landing pad. It covers a lot of territory, protects your camera lens during landings and launches, and it stays in place with a weighted cable, doing away with the need to carry stakes.

If you have a small or medium-sized drone, the PGYTECH Landing Pad Pro is a good fit. It's waterproof and fadeproof, plus it folds down small and comes with a carry sack.

For the highest visibility in any weather, we love Fstop Labs. This is a 36-inch waterproof foldable landing pad with reflective printing and strip pads included to help your drone launch and land safely anywhere.