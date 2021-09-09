Best external SSD for Mac iMore 2021

For the fastest, most reliable, and smallest external storage solution possible, solid-state drives or SSD drives are the way to go. This external storage type is generally smaller and quieter; plus, it uses less energy than traditional hard disk or HDD external drives. If this sounds like exactly what you need, then here's a list of the best external SSD for Mac.

Swift-moving storage

With one of the best external SSD for Mac, you'll have the speediest, smallest storage solution around. The hard part is choosing which one to go with! We suggest the Sabrent Rocket Nano because of its sleek, tiny design that's so perfectly portable.

If your needs call for a more robust solution, then the Crucial X6 offers a full 4GB of storage space that you won't see on most other SSD external drives. Despite its large storage capacity, it is packed into a tidy, compact package that won't weigh you down. Most importantly, any of the drives on this list will work beautifully with your Mac.