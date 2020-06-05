Best Father's Day Gifts for iMore 2020
Your dad deserves to be pampered at least once a year. For Father's Day, consider one of the following electronic devices, which include iPhone, iPad, audio products, and much more. Whether you select our favorite product, the iPhone 11 Pro, or something else on our list, your dad will enjoy your choice for many years to come.
- For your special guy: iPhone 11 Pro
- Picture perfect entertainment: Apple TV 4K
- The best of the best: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-generation)
- Look at that screen: MacBook Air (2020)
- It's always on: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
- Turn it up: AirPods Pro
- Which color is his favorite?: Beats Solo Pro
- Listen and listen some more: Apple Music subscription
- Look for the light: Philips Hue White and Color Ambience 4-Pack Starter Kit
- Extend the charge: Smart Battery Case
- It's all here: mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad
- Design and write: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
For your special guy: iPhone 11 ProStaff Pick
The iPhone 11 Pro is available in multiple colors and is currently Apple's flagship smartphone. Featuring a Super Retina XDR display, the 5.8-inch device comes with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. Are you looking for something bigger? Check out the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. This is the best iPhone you can buy right now, and doesn't your dad deserve the best?
Picture perfect entertainment: Apple TV 4K
The Apple TV 4K is the latest and greatest in TV streaming from Apple. It has all the things you love about the third-generation Apple TV, like Siri support and downloadable apps and games, but with ultra-crisp 4K HDR support. For the best Apple TV experience, this is the one to get.
The best of the best: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-generation)
Launched earlier this year, the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina display, ProMotion technology, and Face ID. The Apple tablet also comes with professional camera features and a LiDAR scanner. Apple's tablet lineup doesn't get any better than the iPad Pro. Perhaps the most significant decision is whether to buy this one or the 12.9-inch model.
Look at that screen: MacBook Air (2020)
The newest MacBook Air includes a 13-inch Retina display and is available in gold, space gray, and silver. Inside, you'll find the all-new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and processors that offer up to twice the performance of earlier models. Powerful, yet aggressively priced, this lightweight laptop should provide years of service to your father.
It's always on: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
The most advanced Apple Watch offers an always-on Retina display, an ECG app, international emergency calling fall detection, and a built-in compass. You can purchase one with or without LTE. The current generation Apple Watch is the one with the best internals and also the one with the most choices. Create the one that matches your dad's tastes.
Turn it up: AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a Transparency mode, and a customizable fit for comfort. The earbuds also include sweat and water resistance, and 24 hours of listening time with a single charge of the included wireless charging case. We love the AirPods Pro because of its great sound and comfortable long-term fit.
Which color is his favorite?: Beats Solo Pro
These impressive on-ear headphones, which come in multiple colors, feature the same two listening modes found on AirPods Pro, ANC, and Transparency. Each charge offers 22 hours of battery life. Lightweight, yet durable, the Beats Solo Pro is perhaps the company's best to date.
Listen and listen some more: Apple Music subscription
With an Apple Music subscription, your dad can listen to unlimited content across multiple devices both through both audio streaming and by download. Make it a family subscription so you can also benefit.
Look for the light: Philips Hue White and Color Ambience 4-Pack Starter Kit
Philips Hue is one of the most popular smart lighting products in the world. With this starter kit, your father can start automating the lighting process using the Home app or with Siri.
Extend the charge: Smart Battery Case
Your dad's new iPhone will be even better (and more protected) with the official Smart Battery Case. Available in multiple colors, the case provides up to 50% longer battery life than the iPhone 11 Pro alone.
It's all here: mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad
Mophie's impressive product charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch and features the latest Qi technology to deliver a safe and efficient charge.
Design and write: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
The latest Apple Pencil supports the most recent iPad Pro tablets. Use it to draw, sketch, color, take notes, mark up email, and more.
Extra protection: NOMAD AirPods Pro cases
Known for its high-quality accessories, NOMAD now has rugged cases for the AirPods Pro. The two-piece accessory has an optical light pipe for the LED charging indicator on the audio product and a lanyard attachment point for an optional wrist strap.
Shh, resting: SleepScore Max
With SleepScore Max, your dad can measure the quality and quantity of his sleep, then use this information to change his sleeping habits. Best of all, the SleepScore Max sensor sits on a nightstand and doesn't require wearing a device or playing something on the bed.
Beautifully designed: TwelveSouth SurfacePad Case
This super-thin, luxurious leather cover from TwelveSouth protects the front and back of the iPhone from everyday hazards, like concrete countertops or keys. Available in cognac, black, and slate blue.
Thanks, Dad
Your dad doesn't want another pair of socks. For Father's Day 2020, get him a gift he'll enjoy for many years to come. From the flagship iPhone 11 Pro, which offers the best iPhone experience to date, to the 2020 MacBook Air, which provides a lightweight laptop experience, the items on our list are beautifully designed and get the job done.
If you're looking for an audio product, you can't do much better than the AirPods Pro or Beats Solo Pro, the most comfortable AirPods to date, along with an Apple Music subscription. Any of these products will do. Happy Father's Day; make it a great day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Treat Dad to one of these terrific subscription boxes for Father’s Day
Whether you're shopping for your own father or the father of your children, there are some fabulous and fun subscription boxes out there that any dad would love to get. We've rounded up some of the best.
Wouldn't Mom love a subscription box for Mother's Day and beyond?
My own mom has been enjoying a subscription box from me for so many years, I started her subscription before the term "subscription box" was even invented!
Find the perfect gift this Mother's Day with this handy guide
Wondering what to buy for your mom or the mother of your children? Look no further!