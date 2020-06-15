Best Floating Pool Loungers iMore 2020
A floating pool lounger is a great way to relax and take it easy while spending time outside and getting your daily dose of vitamin D. With a pool lounger, you can hang out with friends, read, or tan while you float around aimlessly. It's also a fantastic way to destress with a cold drink and some good food too since some floating pool loungers come with cup holders and trays. When it comes to the best floating pool loungers, here are our top picks.
- Best overall: AQUA Campania Ultimate 2 in 1 Recliner & Tanner Pool Lounger
- Value pick: Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float
- Portable lounger: Poolmaster 70742 Water Chair
- Zipper storage pocket: Airhead Bimini Lounger 2
- Ergonomic Floaty: Intex Floating Recliner Inflatable Lounge
Best overall: AQUA Campania Ultimate 2 in 1 Recliner & Tanner Pool LoungerStaff Pick
This pool recliner features an inflatable cushioned backrest that can be positioned in an upright position for sitting, or in a downward position for laying down as you float around your pool. The included floating tray allows you to have snacks, drinks, books, or sunscreen at just an arm's length away. When outside of the pool, the built-in carry handles make it easy to transport this floating pool recliner around. Measuring in at 60-by-36 inches, and with the capacity to handle up to 250 pounds of weight, this pool lounger is excellent for adults and children.
Value pick: Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float
Enjoy a dip in the pool with the Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float. Measuring in at 54-by-27.5 inches, this versatile lounger can be used as a hammock, chair, drifter, and exercise saddle. The cool weave fabric of this lounger keeps your body comfortable while you float. This floating pool lounger can easily hold up to 220 pounds of weight. When you're not using this lounger, simply deflate it via the DuoLock inflation system and put it away.
Portable lounger: Poolmaster 70742 Water Chair
If you're searching for a super portable floating pool lounger, the Poolmaster Water Chair Inflatable Swimming Pool Float Lounge is a great choice. You can enjoy the feeling of the cool pool water against your skin on a hot day as this lounger has you sitting partly submerged as you float around. The arms and headrest are inflatable, while the seat and backrest are made from polyester fabric. The straps connecting the back portion of this chair to its seat are adjustable to ensure you get the most comfortable positioning for your body. This lounger measures in at 37-by-32 inches and is recommended for adults.
Zipper storage pocket: Airhead Bimini Lounger 2
This lounger is comprised of three inflatable sections to give you the most comfortable and easy-to-use floaty. The design of this floaty allows you to keep your feet up on the built-in platform, and the built-in back support will enable you to position yourself pleasantly for long periods. The inflated armrests are equipped with a cup holder and a storage compartment that can be opened and closed via a zipper. You can easily store your keys, wallet, and drinks here as you hang out at the pool.
Ergonomic Floaty: Intex Floating Recliner Inflatable Lounge
This floating recliner is ergonomically designed to provide you with incredible comfort. With inflatable cushions that contour to match the curves of your body, this pool lounger encourages you to spend long hours floating around. With this floating recliner, your body rests completely out of the water. This chair is equipped with two cup holders so you can enjoy a cold beverage as you lounge in the pool.
The bottom line
Having a floating pool lounger at the pool takes relaxation to a whole other level. With the AQUA Campania Ultimate 2 in 1 Recliner & Tanner Pool Lounger, you can transform one floaty into four different loungers including a hammock, an exercise saddle, a tanner, and a traditional recliner for use in the pool. This lounger also comes with a floating caddy so you can keep your snacks, lotion, and books nearby.
If you're looking for an awesome floating lounger that is easy to take with you to the pool or lake, the Poolmaster Water Chair Inflatable Swimming Pool Float Lounge is a great choice. This chair features inflatable cushions that can be deflated and put away extremely easily, allowing you to transport it to and from your desired destination happily.
When it comes to a lounger that is equipped with a safe place to store your valuables, the Airhead Bimini Lounger 2 has got you covered. Not only does this lounger allow you to put your feet up and hold your drinks, but it also comes equipped with a zipper pocket to store your items. With this chair, you can enjoy hours of aimless floating without the worry of losing your keys or wallet.
