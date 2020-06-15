Best Floating Pool Loungers iMore 2020

A floating pool lounger is a great way to relax and take it easy while spending time outside and getting your daily dose of vitamin D. With a pool lounger, you can hang out with friends, read, or tan while you float around aimlessly. It's also a fantastic way to destress with a cold drink and some good food too since some floating pool loungers come with cup holders and trays. When it comes to the best floating pool loungers, here are our top picks.

The bottom line

Having a floating pool lounger at the pool takes relaxation to a whole other level. With the AQUA Campania Ultimate 2 in 1 Recliner & Tanner Pool Lounger, you can transform one floaty into four different loungers including a hammock, an exercise saddle, a tanner, and a traditional recliner for use in the pool. This lounger also comes with a floating caddy so you can keep your snacks, lotion, and books nearby.

If you're looking for an awesome floating lounger that is easy to take with you to the pool or lake, the Poolmaster Water Chair Inflatable Swimming Pool Float Lounge is a great choice. This chair features inflatable cushions that can be deflated and put away extremely easily, allowing you to transport it to and from your desired destination happily.

When it comes to a lounger that is equipped with a safe place to store your valuables, the Airhead Bimini Lounger 2 has got you covered. Not only does this lounger allow you to put your feet up and hold your drinks, but it also comes equipped with a zipper pocket to store your items. With this chair, you can enjoy hours of aimless floating without the worry of losing your keys or wallet.