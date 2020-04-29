Mother's Day Flowers 2020Source: ProFlowers

Best Flower Delivery for Moms on Mother's Day iMore 2020

Fresh-cut flowers and Mother's Day were designed for one another. Whether you're looking for roses, peonies, lilies, or a combination of in-season favorites, 1-800-Flowers is our favorite online florist for mom's big day. Featuring a large selection of flowers, plants, and gifts at various price points, the website is a popular choice and recommended for most buyers. We've included other options that might better match your needs.

Best Overall: 1-800-Flowers

1 800 Flowers Mothers DaySource: 1-800-Flowers

The 1-800-Flowers delivery service is our overall best pick thanks to a large selection of both flower and gift options. It's noted for offering delivery through a local florist where available. It's also the home to Shari's Berries, Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, and other subsidiaries.

Don't like the price? Throughout the year, 1-800-Flowers offers various promotions.

Online reviews of 1-800-Flowers are plentiful, which shouldn't come as a surprise since it's a massive online retailer. More reviews overall, however, mean more negative reviews too. Many of these have noted delivery snafus, including broken vases. The majority of the reviews, however, are positive; given its reach, 1-800-Flowers is the one we recommend for most people. If you're looking for something more unique, keep reading.

For Mother's Day: The One of a Kind Bouquet for Mom, Pretty In Pink Azalea, and Classic Budding Rose come highly recommended.

Pros:

  • Large selection
  • Flowers and gifts available
  • Local delivery possible

Cons:

  • Bigger isn't always better

Best Overall

1-800-Flowers

When you want more than flowers

With a vast selection of non-flower gifts also, 1-800-Flowers is a one-stop for any type of gift shopping.

Runner-Up: UrbanStems

Urbanstems The EleanorSource: UrbanStems

UrbanStems offers on-trend, modern arrangements for special occasions like Mother's Day and seasonal fare as well. It also provides an impressive selection of gifts you won't find elsewhere.

Working in partnership with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, UrbanStems provides unique floral designs created in-house and farm-direct. As a result, it's selection is much smaller than other companies, and custom arrangements aren't allowed, although there is a robust subscription service available.

UrbanStems includes same-day delivery in New York City and the District of Columbia and next-day delivery coast-to-coast. Though the company offers products at various price points, many are more expensive than others.

For Mother's Day, consider The Regatta, The Eleanor, and The Muse for something different.

Pros:

  • Farm-direct commitment
  • Unique designs
  • Same-day and next-day delivery options

Cons:

  • Sometimes expensive
  • Pricey, at times.
  • Limited selection

Runner-Up

UrbanStems

A fresh take on flower delivery

Flower arrangements aren't all the same. For something different, choose UrbanStems.

Best Value: Amazon

Amazon FlowersSource: Amazon

Yes, Amazon offers fresh flowers on its massive website. Unfortunately, finding the options isn't easy. Buried beneath the Grocery and Gourmet Food section, Amazon's offerings come from various retailers, big and small. Besides fresh-cut flowers, you can also find a wide selection of indoor plants and related gifts.

If you're looking for classic flower arrangements at fair prices, consider Amazon. You'll find more unique offerings elsewhere, but watch out for higher prices.

Pros:

  • Classic options
  • Broad selection from various vendors
  • Good pricing

Cons:

  • Poor search
  • Ordinary, not extraordinary select

Best Value

Amazon

Broad selection

Traditional flower arrangements are on display at the largest online retailer on the planet.

Best Luxury: H. Bloom

Mother's Day H BloomSource: H. Bloom

Peonies, roses, tulips, and orchids are just some of the offerings at H. Bloom, which caters to individuals and businesses alike. Though it offers a smaller selection than others on this list, H. Bloom's creations are unique, right down to the vase selections.

H. Bloom offers a beautiful selection of hand-picked flower bundles that change with the season. Ultimately designed by local florists, the packages come with a rustic paper wrap and tie. There's also a subscription service starting at $75 per month.

When you're trying to make a splash, consider H. Bloom. Just anticipate spending more than at other retailers.

For Mother's Day, we love the Watermelon, Pink Berry, and White Grand selections, among many others.

Pros:

  • Beautiful designs
  • Unique creations
  • Check out the bundles

Cons:

  • Smaller selection
  • More expensive

Best Luxury

H. Bloom

Truly special alternative

For something new and exciting, consider this choice.

Best for Same Day Delivery: ProFlowers

ProFlowersSource: ProFlowers

A subsidiary of FTD since 2014, ProFlowers offers "fresh-from-the-field" flowers, plants, and gourmet goods. Because most of the ProFlowers bouquets come from local florists, you can send many through same-day delivery, although it will cost you extra.

ProFlowers is one of the least expensive options available, especially if you're okay with next-day delivery. Besides flowers, it offers Mrs. Fields cookies, gourmet food baskets, and more.

Celebrate mom by selecting one of our favorite gifts, including the Sweet as Lemonade Sunflower Bouquet, Blue Moon Roses, and Premium Smiles & Sunshine bunch.

Pros:

  • Same-day delivery option
  • Nice mix of gift choices
  • Local florists used for bouquets

Cons:

  • Same-day delivery can be expensive

Best for Same Day Delivery

ProFlowers

More than flowers

Have most bouquets delivered on the same day as you place an order

Best Subscription: BloomsyBox

Bloomsybox Flower DeliverySource: Bloomsybox

Offering different monthly and weekly bouquet plans, BloomsyBox makes a great gift that can keep going through the year. Each subscription includes specific flowers (like roses) or a combination that rotates by season. The Bloomsy Original Box, for example, consists of a nice mix of seasonal blooms such as hydrangea, Gerber daisies, mini calla lilies, and more.

Monthly boxes can be paid for month-to-month or ahead in 3-, 6-, or 12-month increments.

Our favorite subscriptions include the Bloomsy Deluxe, Bloomsy Roses, and the Bloomsy Weekly.

Pros:

  • Difference choices
  • Monthly, weekly, and bi-weekly options

Cons:

  • More bouquets mean more expensive

Best Subscription

BloomsyBox

Go the extra mile

Have your mother receive a new bouquet every week or month and keep the celebration going.

Bottom line

For most, 1-800-Flowers is the best choice for flower delivery for Mother's Day. Offering a broad selection of flowers, plants, and gifts, the website provides lots of options at multiple price points. Better still, you can often find discount code online to bring the price down even further.

1-800-Flowers isn't just about flowers. You'll also find links to its gift-giving properties, including Shari's Berries, Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, and others. Therefore, no matter the holiday or occasion, you're likely to find something for someone on your list.

What Mother's Day gift will you be sending this year? Happy online shopping!

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Bryan M. Wolfe is a dad who loves technology, especially anything new from Apple. Penn State (go Nittany Lions) graduate here, also a huge fan of the New England Patriots. Thanks for reading. @bryanmwolfe

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.