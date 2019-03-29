You don't have to keep your legs in the same stiff position for your entire flight. A foot rest can help align your feet and legs into a more comfortable position. There are a variety of foot rest shapes and sizes for every need; here are some of the best you can buy.
Hammock for feet
Angemay Airplane FootrestStaff Favorite
This adjustable sling-style foot rest attaches under the seat in front of you, forming a nice little hammock for you to rest your feet. It also takes up very little space in your bag and is super affordable.
Three in one
Flypal Inflatable Foot Rest
This is a unique option on our list. The two inflatable pieces are different sizes and can be used separately or together, so you actually have three different heights to choose from depending on how you configure it.
Massaging microbeads
Huanuo Adjustable Foot Rest
This one's not quite as portable as other options on this list, but it does have massaging microbeads inside for a luxurious flight experience. The height is adjustable; you can either use the bottom piece or skip it depending on how much height you need.
Doubles as toddler bed
Maxchange Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow
This inflatable foot rest is high enough to be roughly even with the airplane seat and take up most of the footwell, so it would also allow a toddler to stretch out and sleep flat. For an adult using this on a plane, it's only going to be comfortable if you like your feet to be at the same level as your hips.
Three levels
Travel Bread Foot Rest Pillow
This I-shaped inflatable foot rest has three separate air chambers. You can blow up one, two, or all three chambers for three different height levels to maximize comfort.
Fold up foot rest
Econo High Portable Footrest
While it looks like a dining table for elves (it can even be expanded for guests), it's actually a tiny folding foot rest. If you don't like slings or inflatable foot rests and you have limited space in your luggage, this is a nice option. Bonus: it doubles as a table for your child's dolls when not in use for your feet.
A foot rest can help you feel more comfortable while flying. Perhaps it can help you get comfortable enough to sleep on an airplane. There are plenty of options to choose from here, it really depends on your individual use case and what kind of angle and height you find most comfortable for your feet. If I had to pick just one, I'd go for the Angemay Airplane Footrest. It's the best intersection of price, portability, and comfort.
