Best Footrest for Plane Travel iMore 2020
If you fly often, it's worth investing in the best footrest for plane travel. This will mean you don't have to keep your legs in the same stiff position for your entire flight. A decent footrest can help align your feet and legs into a more comfortable position. There are a variety of footrest shapes and sizes for every need; here are some of the best you can buy.
- Hammock for your feet: Angemay Airplane Footrest
- Three in one: Flypal Inflatable Footrest
- Massaging microbeads: Huanuo Adjustable Footrest
- Doubles as toddler bed: Maliton Inflatable Footrest Pillow
- Three levels: JJMG Inflatable Detachable Leg and Footrest
- Fold up foot rest: Econo High Portable Footrest
Hammock for your feet: Angemay Airplane FootrestStaff Pick
This adjustable sling-style footrest attaches under the seat in front of you, forming a nice little hammock for you to rest your feet. It can be adjusted to be as short as 17 inches or extended to its maximum length of 32 inches. It is lightweight and portable as it takes up very little space in your carry-on flight bag. This is a super affordable option.
Three in one: Flypal Inflatable Footrest
This option from FlyPal has a clever design — the two inflatable pieces are different sizes and can be used separately or together, so you have three different heights to choose from depending on how you configure it. FlyPal quickly inflates using wide, double-seal air valves. Inflation takes as little as two minutes, while deflation takes only a few seconds.
Massaging microbeads: Huanuo Adjustable Footrest
This Huanuo option is not quite as portable as other choices on this list, but it does have massaging microbeads inside for a luxurious flight experience. The height is adjustable; you can either use the bottom piece or skip it depending on how much height you need. The covers are removable and can be machine washed for hygiene.
Doubles as toddler bed: Maliton Inflatable Footrest Pillow
This inflatable footrest is high enough to be roughly even with the airplane seat and take up most of the footwell, so it would also allow a toddler to stretch out and sleep flat. For an adult using this on a plane, it's only going to be comfortable if you like your feet to be at the same level as your hips.
Three levels: JJMG Inflatable Detachable Leg and Footrest
This flexible option can be used as a travel bed for kids or as a leg and footrest for adults. You can detach the top part to make two footrests. When not inflated, it fits into a travel bag that measures a manageable 11.8 by 10.23-inches. It is covered in soft flocked PVC that is washable.
Fold up foot rest: Econo High Portable Footrest
While it looks like a dining table for elves (it can even be expanded for guests), it's a tiny folding footrest. If you don't like slings or inflatable footrests and you have limited space in your luggage, this is a nice option. Bonus: it doubles as a table for your child's dolls when not in use for your feet.
Which one should you choose?
A footrest can help you feel more comfortable while flying. Perhaps it can help you get comfortable enough to sleep on an airplane. There are plenty of options to choose from here; it depends on your individual use case and what kind of angle and height you find most comfortable for your feet.
If I had to pick just one, I'd go for the Angemay Airplane Footrest. This foot hammock is the best intersection of price, portability, and comfort. It takes up very little space in your carry-on luggage. Since it's adjustable from 17 to 32 inches, anyone from a child to a tall adult can use it comfortably. In addition to an airplane or other modes of transportation, it can also be used for long hours at your office desk to alleviate fatigue.
An entirely different kind of product, the Maliton Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow inflates into a 17-inch-by-12-inch-by-18-inch block. It may take up the entire space between your feet and the seat in front of you. This makes it ideal for a toddler to stretch out and sleep, or just a different way to fold your legs. It's important to note that not every airline will allow the use of this kind of pillow, so be sure to check before you fly. A travel pouch is included with the Maliton. Since it's just a simple block, it can be used as an ottoman or extra seating anywhere, not only on an airplane.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get some shut eye with the best sleep masks for plane travel
You can't fully control the lighting on an airplane, but you can control how much light reaches your eyes. We've got a superb selection of sleep masks that are guaranteed to help you snooze when you're in the air.
Find the most effective Screen Protectors for iPod Touch 7
Your iPod Touch 7 is a stunning little piece of tech, but you know what isn’t beautiful? A cracked screen. Here are the best screen protectors you can pick up to keep your screen safe.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.