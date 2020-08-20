Best Footrest for Plane Travel iMore 2020

If you fly often, it's worth investing in the best footrest for plane travel. This will mean you don't have to keep your legs in the same stiff position for your entire flight. A decent footrest can help align your feet and legs into a more comfortable position. There are a variety of footrest shapes and sizes for every need; here are some of the best you can buy.

Which one should you choose?

A footrest can help you feel more comfortable while flying. Perhaps it can help you get comfortable enough to sleep on an airplane. There are plenty of options to choose from here; it depends on your individual use case and what kind of angle and height you find most comfortable for your feet.

If I had to pick just one, I'd go for the Angemay Airplane Footrest. This foot hammock is the best intersection of price, portability, and comfort. It takes up very little space in your carry-on luggage. Since it's adjustable from 17 to 32 inches, anyone from a child to a tall adult can use it comfortably. In addition to an airplane or other modes of transportation, it can also be used for long hours at your office desk to alleviate fatigue.

An entirely different kind of product, the Maliton Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow inflates into a 17-inch-by-12-inch-by-18-inch block. It may take up the entire space between your feet and the seat in front of you. This makes it ideal for a toddler to stretch out and sleep, or just a different way to fold your legs. It's important to note that not every airline will allow the use of this kind of pillow, so be sure to check before you fly. A travel pouch is included with the Maliton. Since it's just a simple block, it can be used as an ottoman or extra seating anywhere, not only on an airplane.