Modern Combat 5: Blackout is a first-person military shooter that provides a console-like gaming experience right on or iPhone or iPad. Beginning with a mission in Italy, the solo campaign follows Caydan Phoenix as he travels around the world to gun down plenty of soldiers of the World Liberation Army. You can customize your soldier's loadout and special abilities, meaning you can adjust each mission to the play style you want to roll. As you increase your rank, you'll gain access to more weapons, giving you, even more, options to defeat your enemies. No first-person shooter is complete without a robust multiplayer mode, and Modern Combat 5 offers it in spades with five game modes: Free for all, VIP, Squad Battle, Capture the flag, Zone control, and Cargo. Free - Download Now Into the Dead 2

Into the Dead 2 improves on just about every aspect of the first game, and delivers a solid and exciting gameplay experience. Instead of being an endless runner where you're only competing to top your own high score, the game has added a narrative and some progression to the run and gun gameplay. The story is fairly simple: you play as a man named James who gets into a car accident in the middle of the road while trying to get back to his wife, Helen, and his daughter, Maggie. Of course, James is immediately swarmed by zombies forcing him to run and shoot his way to safety. Armed with a handgun, a walkie-talkie, and a strong desire to return home, James starts running through the hordes of zombies. While it may be a pretty simple story, the voice acting is surprisingly well done, and as I have been playing through the story I find myself invested in getting James back to his family. Gameplay overall hasn't changed much from the first game, which is more of a blessing than a curse. You'll automatically run through the wilderness that's filled with zombies, needing to move left and right to avoid getting eaten alive or tapping on the screen to shoot your equipped weapon. The addition of a story mode and a more prominent in-game progression scale has given the shoot-em-up zombie runner a breath of fresh air making it a delight to play. The visuals and sound are absolutely outstanding, and the game does an excellent job of really setting a tense and spooky tone. All in all, Into the Dead 2 is a fantastic experience, and whether you're a fan of the prequel or new to the game, you should be able to enjoy this one for hours on end. Free - Download Now Pixel Gun 3D

Not all FPS games have to rely on top-of-the-line graphics to be fun! Pixel Gun 3D is a blocky, online multiplayer, free-for-all that has a pretty large community behind it. Whether you choose to use the on-screen controls or an MFI controller, Pixel 3D Gun feels like a typically console FPS game in a lot of ways. You have a ton of different weapons to choose from and buy, a dozen or so maps you can play, and a few different game modes. On top of the multiplayer, there is a solo campaign mode that is a great way to get used to the controls and offers a decent amount of fun on its own. Free - Download Now Dead Trigger 2

Despite being an older game on the App Store, Dead Trigger 2 continues to be a solid shooter to have on your iPhone or iPad. Wherever there are zombies, there are usually guns, and in Dead Trigger 2, there is a lot of both! The graphics are amazing, even in 2017, and the game doesn't take itself too seriously. Lots of funny quips throughout the story and plenty of over-the-top creatures to kill make Dead Trigger 2 one hell of a ride! The controls have also been streamlined for touchscreens, and while it may take some getting used to, it provides a very smooth gameplay experience. All you have to do is move the crosshairs over a zombie or another baddie, and if your target is within your weapon's range, you'll instantly start firing! Free - Download Now Overkill 3