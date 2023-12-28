Five big Apple TV Plus shows and movies to watch out for in 2024

With smash hits like For All Mankind, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, and Foundation, 2023 was a bumper year for Apple TV Plus. But if you’ve not yet taken the plunge or you’re still waiting for that one bumper show that ticks all of your boxes, then we’ve got five (six) that should absolutely blow your socks off. Even though very few shows are confirmed for Apple TV Plus in 2024, there’s still something for nearly everyone and a couple of shows that look like they could be smash hits! If that doesn’t get you excited enough, 2024 might herald the return of arguably the greatest show on Apple TV Plus, or TV anywhere. I am, of course, talking about Severance Season 2, which had been tipped for 2023 but is currently beleaguered by production issues. Let’s get into our top picks for Apple TV Plus in 2024.

Masters of the Air

(Image credit: Apple)

Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Band of Brothers, The Pacific. The pedigree of Masters of the Air is off the charts, and on January 26, the third installment in this unofficial spiritual WW2 trilogy will grace the small green. Based on a Donald L. Miller book by the same name, Masters of the Air charts the journey of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany. Apple says the show will portray “the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich.” The official trailer, released in December, is an absolute marvel, and I am stoked beyond measure for this one.

January 26

Starring: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Raff Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa

Constellation

(Image credit: Apple)

With Foundation and For All Mankind on its books, Apple’s space-based drama chops are well established now. On February 21, Apple will debut season one of Constellation, a psychological thriller from Peter Harness and Michelle MacLaren. Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) stars as an astronaut “who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.” This conspiracy-based mind bender “is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.” Maybe not one to watch before bed, then.

February 21

Starring: Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Julian Looman

Argylle

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Henry Cavill stars as a globe-trotting super-spy? No, it's not The Man from U.N.C.L.E, it’s Argylle, coming to theaters in February 2024 and Apple TV Plus soon after. There’s much more to Argylle than meets the eye. The film follows authority Elly Conway, writer of the Argylle book series, a work of fiction that seemingly comes to life in the real world. Starring John Cena, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryan Cranston, it gives Kingsman vibes in all the right ways and looks like light-hearted entertainment for the whole family.

February 2 (Theaters)

Starring: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson

The New Look

(Image credit: Apple)

The New Look is a drama series coming to Apple TV Plus on February 14. Recently, announced, it stars Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, alongside Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, and Claes Bang as Spatz. The series, inspired by true events, “centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.” The movie is set in Nazi-occupied Paris during World War 2 and “focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.” So, it's a slightly different take on WW2 compared to Masters of the Air, but a gripping one nonetheless.

February 14

Starring: Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Maisie Williams

Criminal Record

(Image credit: Apple)

If you hadn’t noticed by now, Apple loves a good drama, and Criminal Record crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi looks like another nail-biter. Capaldi stars as Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty alongside Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker in a high-octane police thriller, centered around an anonymous phone call that pits the two detectives against each other regarding an old murder case.

January 10

Starring: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown

Severance season 2?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Our most hotly-anticipated show for 2024 hasn’t even been confirmed for a release yet, and that’s because it’s Severance season 2. Season one dazzled Apple TV Plus fans in 2022 and ended on a massive cliffhanger, which means that devotees have now gone a whole year without any sort of resolution. While we had expected Severance Season 2 in 2023, the show has been plagued by production issues. Reports include a spat between showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman, who are now no longer on speaking terms, scrapped scripts, a soaring budget, and more. For the uninitiated, Severance follows the employees of Lumon Industries, a biotech company that makes workers undergo a surgical procedure to separate their work and personal lives. When a new team member joins, the team quickly start going rogue, learning some pretty wild things about the company they work for and their external lives. Sound enticing? There’s a reason Severance is arguably the most popular Apple TV Plus show out there and one of its most successful titles to date.

Date: ?

Starring: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Christopher Walken, Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban

Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon

(Image credit: Apple)

While this article is focused on confirmed 2024 Apple TV Plus titles, you get a bonus double dose of movies in the form of Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon. Both have just finished their theatrical runs and are due on Apple TV Plus any day now, which means they're definitely a lock-in for two great titles you can enjoy on Apple TV Plus in 2024.

New Years resolution - 4K HDR

This is just a taste of the new content coming to Apple TV Plus in 2024, and of course, ignores all of the great content already available on the platform. If you're new to Apple TV or thinking about taking the plunge, why not check out our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies too!