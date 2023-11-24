Slashed! A new low price makes AirPods Pro 2 the steal of Black Friday so far
Just $169!
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are widely considered to be some of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds in the game. They've got a fantastic neutral sound profile, excellent connectivity to Apple products, and smashing battery life. They'd be considered an excellent deal at their usual price of around $240, but a recent new deal at Walmart has seen their price slashed to just $169 at Walmart, as long as you don't mind using the Lightning version.
I use my AirPods Pro 2 every single day for hours at a time and absolutely love them. While this deal might not get you the saving on the new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro, the Lightning version also charge wirelessly, so there's no reason not to buy them even if you don't have Lightning cables lying around at home.
AirPods Pro 2's cheapest-ever price
- Airpods 2nd Generation
$129$79 at Amazon
- Airpods 3rd Generation
$169$159 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning)
$249$189 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) $229 at Amazon
- AirPods Max
$549$449 at Amazon
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) |
$249 $169 at Walmart
Apple's older AirPods Pro sound exactly the same as the new ones and are now significantly cheaper at just $169. That's a saving of $80 on the usual RRP and $20 cheaper than the previous low price.
AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart
As noted, these are the cheapest AirPods Pro you can buy right now, but they aren't the newest. If you want the latest and greatest AirPods Pro with USB-C, you actually can buy those at a pretty hefty discount over Black Friday, despite the fact they only came out a few weeks ago.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) |
$249 $189 at Amazon
This is not the lowest price we've ever seen on these AirPods, so it's worth waiting for Black Friday to see if they are reduced further over the biggest sale of the year.
Price check: $189 at Best Buy | $189 at Target
