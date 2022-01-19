Pokémon Unite is all about defeating opponents and scoring points to win. Pokémon have one of five different roles: Attacker, All-Rounder, Speedster, Defender, or Supporter. Regardless of if you're playing on Nintendo Switch, iPhone or Android, you'll need to use the best Pokémon for the job if you want to get ahead. We've sorted all Pokemon into tier lists. The first list includes all Pokémon and then the following lists are broken up by Battle type.

Make sure you pair the best Pokémon with the best items from the Held Items tier list to make them even stronger. All of the strategizing mixed with simplicity really makes this one of the best Pokémon games out there right now.