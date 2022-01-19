Pokémon Unite is all about defeating opponents and scoring points to win. Pokémon have one of five different roles: Attacker, All-Rounder, Speedster, Defender, or Supporter. Regardless of if you're playing on Nintendo Switch, iPhone or Android, you'll need to use the best Pokémon for the job if you want to get ahead. We've sorted all Pokemon into tier lists. The first list includes all Pokémon and then the following lists are broken up by Battle type.
Make sure you pair the best Pokémon with the best items from the Held Items tier list to make them even stronger. All of the strategizing mixed with simplicity really makes this one of the best Pokémon games out there right now.
Note: This list has been updated based on user feedback and the addition of Blastoise, Gardevoir, Blissey, Decidueye, Tsareena, Dragonite, and Trevenant.
Pokémon Unite Tier list
This list shows how all of the Pokémon Unite characters rank against each other. They are listed in alphabetical order within each tier.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Blissey, Cramorant, Eldegoss, Gengar, Greedent, Lucario, Mr. Mime, Pikachu, Snorlax, Sylveon, Tsareena, Venasaur
|A
|Blastoise, Cinderace, Crustle, Dragonite Greninja, Wigglytuff
|B
|Absol, Alolan Ninetales, Charizard, Garchomp, Mamoswine, Slowbro, Talonflame, Zeraora
|C
|Decidueye, Gardevoir, Machamp
Pokémon Unite Attacker Tier list
Attacker: Has low endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents. Here's how all of the Attacker Battle Type Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Cramorant, Venasaur, Pikachu, Sylveon
|A
|Deciduey, Cinderace, Alolan Ninetales, Greninja
|B
|--
|C
|Gardevoir
*Due to a current bug, Cramorant is basically invincible right now. We'll move him to his proper location once the bug has been addressed.
Pokémon Unite Speedster Tier list
Speedster: Has high mobility and offense; excels at making quick attacks and scoring points. Here's how all of the Speedster Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Gengar
|A
|--
|B
|Zeraora, Talonflame
|C
|Absol
Pokémon Unite All-Rounder Tier list
All-Rounder: Has balanced offense and endurance and are highly tenacious fighters. Here's how the All-Rounder Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Tsareena, Lucario
|A
|Dragonite
|B
|Charizard, Garchomp
|C
|Machamp
Pokémon Unite Defender Tier list
Defender: Has high endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents. Here's how the Defender role Pokémon rank.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Snorlax, Greedent
|A
|Crustle, Blastoise
|B
|Mamoswine, Slowbro
|C
|--
Pokémon Unite Supporter Tier list
Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies. This is how the Supporters rank in Pokémon Unite.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Mr. Mime, Eldegoss, Blissey
|A
|Wigglytuff
|B
|--
|C
|--
Pokémon Unite License Prices
Instead of catching Pokémon, you need to have a Pokémon License to use a character in battle. They can be purchased with either Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned in-game, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money.
|Pokémon
|Aeos Coins
|Aeos Gems
|Absol
|10,000
|575
|Alolan Ninetales
|8,000
|460
|Blastoise
|8,000
|460
|Blissey
|8,000
|460
|Charizard
|6,000
|345
|Cinderace
|8,000
|460
|Cramorant
|8,000
|460
|Crustle
|8,000
|460
|Decidueye
|10,000
|575
|Dragonite
|10,000
|575
|Eldegoss
|6,000
|345
|Garchomp
|10,000
|575
|Gardevoir
|8,000
|460
|Gengar
|10,000
|575
|Greedent
|8,000
|460
|Greninja
|10,000
|575
|Lucario
|10,000
|575
|Machamp
|8,000
|460
|Mamoswine
|8,000
|460
|Mr. Mime
|8,000
|460
|Pikachu
|6,000
|345
|Slowbro
|6,000
|345
|Snorlax
|6,000
|345
|Sylveon
|10,000
|575
|Talonflame
|6,000
|345
|Trevenant
|Coming Soon
|Coming Soon
|Tsareena
|10,000
|575
|Venasaur
|8,000
|460
|Wigglytuff
|8,000
|460
Be the very best
Just because a Pokémon is your favorite doesn't mean that it performs the best. When choosing your playable character, having a higher-ranking Pokémon can really help give you an edge. This information applies across the board whether you're playing on iPhone, Android, or Nintendo Switch.
