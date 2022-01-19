Pokemon Unite Absol PikachuSource: iMore

Pokémon Unite is all about defeating opponents and scoring points to win. Pokémon have one of five different roles: Attacker, All-Rounder, Speedster, Defender, or Supporter. Regardless of if you're playing on Nintendo Switch, iPhone or Android, you'll need to use the best Pokémon for the job if you want to get ahead. We've sorted all Pokemon into tier lists. The first list includes all Pokémon and then the following lists are broken up by Battle type.

Make sure you pair the best Pokémon with the best items from the Held Items tier list to make them even stronger. All of the strategizing mixed with simplicity really makes this one of the best Pokémon games out there right now.

Note: This list has been updated based on user feedback and the addition of Blastoise, Gardevoir, Blissey, Decidueye, Tsareena, Dragonite, and Trevenant.

Pokémon Unite Tier list

This list shows how all of the Pokémon Unite characters rank against each other. They are listed in alphabetical order within each tier.

Tier Pokémon
S Blissey, Cramorant, Eldegoss, Gengar, Greedent, Lucario, Mr. Mime, Pikachu, Snorlax, Sylveon, Tsareena, Venasaur
A Blastoise, Cinderace, Crustle, Dragonite Greninja, Wigglytuff
B Absol, Alolan Ninetales, Charizard, Garchomp, Mamoswine, Slowbro, Talonflame, Zeraora
C Decidueye, Gardevoir, Machamp

Pokémon Unite Attacker Tier list

Attacker: Has low endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents. Here's how all of the Attacker Battle Type Pokémon rank.

Tier Pokémon
S Cramorant, Venasaur, Pikachu, Sylveon
A Deciduey, Cinderace, Alolan Ninetales, Greninja
B --
C Gardevoir

*Due to a current bug, Cramorant is basically invincible right now. We'll move him to his proper location once the bug has been addressed.

Pokémon Unite Speedster Tier list

Speedster: Has high mobility and offense; excels at making quick attacks and scoring points. Here's how all of the Speedster Pokémon rank.

Tier Pokémon
S Gengar
A --
B Zeraora, Talonflame
C Absol

Pokémon Unite All-Rounder Tier list

All-Rounder: Has balanced offense and endurance and are highly tenacious fighters. Here's how the All-Rounder Pokémon rank.

Tier Pokémon
S Tsareena, Lucario
A Dragonite
B Charizard, Garchomp
C Machamp

Pokémon Unite Defender Tier list

Defender: Has high endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents. Here's how the Defender role Pokémon rank.

Tier Pokémon
S Snorlax, Greedent
A Crustle, Blastoise
B Mamoswine, Slowbro
C --

Pokémon Unite Supporter Tier list

Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies. This is how the Supporters rank in Pokémon Unite.

Tier Pokémon
S Mr. Mime, Eldegoss, Blissey
A Wigglytuff
B --
C --

Pokémon Unite License Prices

Instead of catching Pokémon, you need to have a Pokémon License to use a character in battle. They can be purchased with either Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned in-game, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money.

Pokémon Aeos Coins Aeos Gems
Absol 10,000 575
Alolan Ninetales 8,000 460
Blastoise 8,000 460
Blissey 8,000 460
Charizard 6,000 345
Cinderace 8,000 460
Cramorant 8,000 460
Crustle 8,000 460
Decidueye 10,000 575
Dragonite 10,000 575
Eldegoss 6,000 345
Garchomp 10,000 575
Gardevoir 8,000 460
Gengar 10,000 575
Greedent 8,000 460
Greninja 10,000 575
Lucario 10,000 575
Machamp 8,000 460
Mamoswine 8,000 460
Mr. Mime 8,000 460
Pikachu 6,000 345
Slowbro 6,000 345
Snorlax 6,000 345
Sylveon 10,000 575
Talonflame 6,000 345
Trevenant Coming Soon Coming Soon
Tsareena 10,000 575
Venasaur 8,000 460
Wigglytuff 8,000 460

Be the very best

Just because a Pokémon is your favorite doesn't mean that it performs the best. When choosing your playable character, having a higher-ranking Pokémon can really help give you an edge. This information applies across the board whether you're playing on iPhone, Android, or Nintendo Switch.