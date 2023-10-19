iPhone-toting GTA Plus subscribers can now play two classic Grand Theft Auto games on the go

If you're an iPhone owner who also happens to be a subscriber to the GTA Plus service you now have two new games to play. And when we say new, we mean old. Classics, in fact.

Those two games are of course Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars, and they're available to you right now. In fact, they're available to everyone although those of us who don't subscribe to GTA Plus will get 30 minutes of play time before we have to stump up some cash.

That 30 minutes should be more than long enough to decide if you want to five into this particular brand of nostalgia and, really, who wouldn't?

It's game time

The new additions to GTA Plus were announced via a press release on Rockstar's website in which the company says that the new games aren't the only things to look forward to.

"Plus, through November 8, GTA+ Members can claim the latest benefits in GTA Online, which include the new Albany Brigham (Muscle) at The Vinewood Car Club, Double Rewards on new Halloween Deathmatches, and much more," the press release reads.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars are now available for GTA+ Members to play on compatible iOS and Android devices with their active GTA+ Membership: https://t.co/5f5Tis6GPy pic.twitter.com/pWSswtGsiSOctober 19, 2023 See more

The GTA Plus subscription costs gamers $5.99 per month and gives them access to a back catalog of games as well as a monthly bonus of GTA$500,000 for us in GTA Online. But for iPhone owners, the real joy is in these classic games, with Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars being the latest to be added.

However, it's worth noting that while the games are in the App Store now, they might not always be part of the GTA Plus subscription. Rockstar points out that GTA Plus includes a "rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles that remain available to GTA+ Members as part of their Membership benefits for as long as they’re featured in the Games Included With GTA+ library." That last part means they might not stick around.

Want to get the games while you can? You can download GTA: Chinatown Wars and GTA: Liberty City Stories right now.