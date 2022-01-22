Pokemon Unite Lucario AttackSource: iMore

It took a few months after the initial Nintendo Switch release, but Pokémon Unite has finally come to iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. This is a highly competitive game, so it makes sense that you'd want to give yourself an edge. Generally speaking, the best iPhone game controller usually gives you better, well, control and can make playing for long stretches easier on mobile. That's why it's so upsetting that the game currently does not offer controller support.

Can you use a controller in Pokémon Unite on iPhone and iPad?

As ridiculous as it sounds, Pokémon Unite on mobile did not launch with controller support for either the iOS or Android versions. This seems somewhat silly considering how well the game did when it initially launched only on Nintendo Switch and how well it continues to do with added iOS and Android players.

To make sure this was the case, I attempted to connect my iPhone controller as well as traditional controllers to my iPhone. However, nothing came of it.

Will Pokémon Unite get a controller support update on iOS?

Obviously, many players have been requesting and talking about this online. However, neither The Pokémon Company nor TiMi Studio Group have stated whether or not controller support is coming to the game's mobile versions. So we'll have to wait and see if they make an announcement in the near future.

With how successful Pokémon Unite has been, we wouldn't be surprised to see controller support coming soon. However, if we've learned anything, it's that popular mobile games don't always work with controllers. For instance, the ridiculously popular Genshin Impact didn't get controller support on iOS until the 1.3 update, while the Android version still doesn't have it.

Is Pokémon Unite better on Nintendo Switch or phone?

As it currently stands, Nintendo Switch players have the edge over mobile players since they do have those built-in controllers. The game essentially operates the same way otherwise, but Switch owners don't have to worry about their fingers smudging up the screen or getting in the way of the action. Additionally, controllers allow Switch players to access their different attacks more easily.

Pokémon Unite

Team up for 5-on-5 battles where you play as a Pokemon, defeating opponents and attempting to score goals. Each Pokemon has different abilities that can be used to your advantage in the arena.

