Best Furby Toys iMore 2020

The Furby was billed as the first electronic robot toy during its initial release in 1998. The Furby heyday continues with these interactive playthings: part stuffed animal, part robot, and all fun! New content continues to be available to the Furby world through the always-updated Furby Connect World app, which means there's always something new to discover in the land of Furbies. Topping the list of our favorites is the Furby Connect Friend. This entertaining, affordable model from Hasbro learns new phrases, interacts with owners and other Furbies, features in-app surprises, and is our top pick for the best Furby toys available today.

The Furby Connect Friend is soft and cuddly, just like a stuffed animal, but this little guy (or gal) has a personality to boot. It makes for a great toy or collectible. Furby Connect Friend reacts to being touched, talked to, and even tickled with various movements, words, and expressions. Furby Connect Friend attempts to tell you what it wants and needs using charming words and phrases that will delight kids (and adults). When it's time for bed, place a sleep mask over Furby's eyes, and he's out for the night, or until you remove the eye cover. Furby Connect World app content is updated regularly, so this little guy is always learning new tricks. Kids six and older will cherish Furby Connect Friend not only for its cuddly cuteness but also for its ability to sing, dance, chatter away, fart, and belch after eating and interact with the entire family. The Furby Connect Friend takes four AA batteries that last for approximately six hours of constant use. If you want the best of the best in Furby toys, this is it.

Easy on the pocketbook

Entertaining

Compatible with Kindle Fire (Kids Edition) Cons: Battery life

Can't sync via Bluetooth with older devices

Best Overall Furby Connect Friend You'll fall in love with this funny, cuddly friend The affordable Furby Connect Friend sings, dances, shows emotions with his eyes, and his phrases will leave you in stitches. $80 from Amazon

Best for Older Kids: Furby Boom

This is one of our favorite Furby toys. The Furby Boom is a more advanced model that will remember the name you give it, as well as any other Furby Boom friend it meets. Furby Boom's big draw its ability to hatch virtual babies called Furblings. In fact, you can fill an entire virtual city with Furblings as you seek out the grand prize: the golden Furbling egg. When used in combination with the free Furby Boom app, you can keep track of your Furby's health, hunger level, and even bathing routine using a built-in monitor. The Furby Boom has five unique personalities, each with its own voice, sayings, and movements. The Furby Boom can even interact with other Furbies. How cool is that? Pros: You shape its personality

Collect and hatch baby Furblings

Can interact with other Furbies Cons: Anemic battery life

Best for Older Kids Furby Boom The advanced Furby with multiple personalities The Furby Boom is interactive fun that's suitable for older kids. It has 5 personalities and an extensive vocabulary. $100 from Amazon

Best Collectible: Star Wars Furbacca

Star Wars fans unite! The Star Wars Furbacca is a Chewbacca-like Furby that speaks Wookiee, sings and dances to music, eats, sleeps, yawns, and is just about the most adorable thing in the galaxy. Pair Chewie with the free app, and you can explore new galaxies and collect virtual Star Wars Furby Furblings. The Star Wars Furbacca interacts with other Furbies in the house, so it will talk, wink, blink, sing and dance with your other Furby friends. And in true Chewie-style, this Furby sings Star Wars music and sounds just like the real deal. Furbacca is made for kids six and up but will be a hit and instant collector item for any Star Wars fan. Pros: Speaks Wookiee, Furbish, and English

Makes Wookie noises

Collects virtual Star Wars Furblings Cons: Grunts and groans more than it speaks

Sucks batteries

Best Collectible Star Wars Furbacca The Furby from another galaxy Star Wars fans unite! Furbacca is a cool toy and collectible, complete with Wookie noises and Star Wars Furblings. $50 from Amazon

Best Portable Playmate: Furby Party Rockers

Furby Party Rockers creatures are miniature in size and big on entertainment. These show-off worthy pals interact with other Furbies and with people. Tickle your Party Rocker, pet his head, or pull on his tail and watch him move, laugh, and grunt. So much fun! True to its name, Party Rocker creatures burp and fart. They also make kissing noises, snore, go to sleep, are fluent in English and Furbish, and respond to the sound of your voice and music. With the free app, you can feed your Party Rocker virtual party snacks. Pros: Fun for younger kids

Interacts with people

Inexpensive Cons: Does not dance

Doesn't do eye expressions

Best Portable Playmate Furby Party Rockers Big fun in a small package They don't have all the tricks up their sleeves as their bigger counterparts do, but they are loads of fun for younger kids $20 from Amazon

Best Old School: Furby Voodoo Purple

Furby Voodoo Purple is the old school 2012 version that's still wildly popular today and every bit as enjoyable as it was back then. This model was the first to release super-expressive LCD eyes that are now standard in newer releases. Compatible with iOS and Android apps, Furby Voodoo Purple can adapt its personality to your behavior, be fed virtually, and respond to your movements in Furbish and English, as well as laugh, dance, and sing. Pros: Turns itself off after one minute of inactivity

Can change his personality based on interaction

Communicates with other Furbies Cons: Pricey

Not as interactive as newer releases

Best Old School Furby Purple Voodoo Kickin' it old school Purple Voodoo is a classic. Tickle its tummy, feed it virtually, and laugh along with his silly comments and expressions $210 from Amazon

Best Companion Model: Furby Furlings Creature

The Furby Furblings Creature is a plush rainbow-colored pal that's compatible with your Furby Boom. This companion toy works with the free Furby app, too. By joining the app and your Boom to the Creature, you can hatch and raise virtual Furblings. This is a small toy that's cute as can be. It's pricey, for sure, but if you already have a Furby Boom, this is a must-have for fans, collectors, and kids. The Furby Furblings Creature is fun all by itself, and it's even more enjoyable when paired with the Furby Boom. Pros: Small

Easy to take anywhere

Communicates with the Furby Boom Cons: Expensive