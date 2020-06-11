Best Graduation Gifts for High School Students iMore 2020

They did it! After years of hard work, they are now a high school graduate! To join your loved one in celebration, consider one of these great gifts. Whether they're moving on to get more education, starting a job, or taking a gap year, the graduate will love any of these high-quality products that are available at various price points.

Great job, graduate!

Your graduate has come to a significant fork in the road and deserves lots of praise. Celebrate their accomplishment by buying them a terrific tech-related gift, such as the 2020 MacBook Air, which provides a lightweight laptop-like experience, to the latest and greatest iPad Pro that's durable and a joy to use.

If you're looking for an audio product, you can't do much better than the AirPods Pro, the most comfortable AirPods to date, or JBL Charge 4, which you can take anywhere and even drop in a swimming pool! The graduate on your list will love any of these products. Which one will you choose?