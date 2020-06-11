Best Graduation Gifts for High School Students iMore 2020
They did it! After years of hard work, they are now a high school graduate! To join your loved one in celebration, consider one of these great gifts. Whether they're moving on to get more education, starting a job, or taking a gap year, the graduate will love any of these high-quality products that are available at various price points.
- Turn it up: AirPods Pro
- It's always on: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
- Picture perfect entertainment: Apple TV 4K
- Better photography: JOBY TelePod Mobile All-in-One Tripod for iPhone
- The best of the best: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-generation)
- Highly portable: Sutter Tech Sling
- Secure fit, no matter the journey: Beats Powerbeats Pro
- Listen and listen some more: Apple Music subscription
- Design and write: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
- Enjoy the outdoors: JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Look at that screen: MacBook Air (2020)
- Must have: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11‑inch (2nd generation)
Turn it up: AirPods ProStaff Pick
What graduate wouldn't want a pair of AirPods Pro? Featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the white earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, providing 24 hours of listening time on a single charge with the included wireless charging case. We love the AirPods Pro because of the great sound and comfortable long-term fit.
It's always on: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
The most advanced Apple Watch offers an always-on Retina display, an ECG app, international emergency calling fall detection, and a built-in compass. You can purchase one with or without LTE. The current generation Apple Watch is the one with the best internals and also the one with the most choices. Online, you can customize the watch to match the graduate's tastes.
Picture perfect entertainment: Apple TV 4K
The Apple TV 4K is the latest and greatest in TV streaming from Apple. The device offers all the things to love about the third-generation Apple TV such as Siri support and downloadable apps and games, now with ultra-crisp 4K HDR support.
Better photography: JOBY TelePod Mobile All-in-One Tripod for iPhone
The JOBY TelePod portable tripod offers incredible flexibility for your iPhone photography. It does so by acting as a handgrip, selfie stick, elevated stand, and tripod. It's the perfect tool for vlogging, selfies, and more.
The best of the best: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-generation)
The graduate doesn't necessarily need a new laptop. Instead, consider purchasing one of the latest iPad Pro tablets. Ideally suited for note-taking, gaming, and surfing the web, the 11-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina display, ProMotion technology, and Face ID. There's also a 12.9-inch model to consider.
Highly portable: Sutter Tech Sling
This perfect sling is excellent for carrying around an iPad or MacBook, plus a folio and stylus. You can customize this to match your preferences by picking the size, body, and whether you want a separate stylus case.
Secure fit, no matter the journey: Beats Powerbeats Pro
Built for elite athletes, but honestly, for everyone, these impressive earphones are lightweight and offer up to nine hours of listening time between charges. These are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro because they offer secure-fit ear hooks.
Listen and listen some more: Apple Music subscription
With an Apple Music subscription, the graduate can listen to unlimited content across multiple devices through both audio streaming and download. There's also a discounted package available for students.
Design and write: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
The latest Apple Pencil supports the most recent iPad Pro tablets. Use it to draw, sketch, color, take notes, mark up email, and more.
Enjoy the outdoors: JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Available in various colors, this is one of the best waterproof speakers on the market to take to the beach or on a hike. The battery offers up to 20 hours of entertainment between charges.
Look at that screen: MacBook Air (2020)
The newest MacBook Air includes a 13-inch Retina display and is available in gold, space gray, and silver. Inside, you'll find the all-new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and processors that offer up to twice the performance of earlier models. Powerful, yet aggressively priced, this lightweight laptop should provide years of service for the graduate going to earn more education.
Must have: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11‑inch (2nd generation)
If the graduate has a new iPad Pro, they surely deserve the compatible Magic Keyboard from Apple. Featuring a USB-C for passthrough charging, the keyboard connects magnetically and offers various viewing angles to match the needs of the tablet user. Don't worry about charging or batteries since it draws its power directly from the iPad!
Great job, graduate!
Your graduate has come to a significant fork in the road and deserves lots of praise. Celebrate their accomplishment by buying them a terrific tech-related gift, such as the 2020 MacBook Air, which provides a lightweight laptop-like experience, to the latest and greatest iPad Pro that's durable and a joy to use.
If you're looking for an audio product, you can't do much better than the AirPods Pro, the most comfortable AirPods to date, or JBL Charge 4, which you can take anywhere and even drop in a swimming pool! The graduate on your list will love any of these products. Which one will you choose?
