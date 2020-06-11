Best Graduation Gifts for High School Students iMore 2020

They did it! After years of hard work, they are now a high school graduate! To join your loved one in celebration, consider one of these great gifts. Whether they're moving on to get more education, starting a job, or taking a gap year, the graduate will love any of these high-quality products that are available at various price points.

Turn it up: AirPods Pro

Staff Pick

What graduate wouldn't want a pair of AirPods Pro? Featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the white earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, providing 24 hours of listening time on a single charge with the included wireless charging case. We love the AirPods Pro because of the great sound and comfortable long-term fit.

$249 at Apple

It's always on: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)

The most advanced Apple Watch offers an always-on Retina display, an ECG app, international emergency calling fall detection, and a built-in compass. You can purchase one with or without LTE. The current generation Apple Watch is the one with the best internals and also the one with the most choices. Online, you can customize the watch to match the graduate's tastes.

from $399 at Apple

Picture perfect entertainment: Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is the latest and greatest in TV streaming from Apple. The device offers all the things to love about the third-generation Apple TV such as Siri support and downloadable apps and games, now with ultra-crisp 4K HDR support.

from $179 at Apple

Better photography: JOBY TelePod Mobile All-in-One Tripod for iPhone

The JOBY TelePod portable tripod offers incredible flexibility for your iPhone photography. It does so by acting as a handgrip, selfie stick, elevated stand, and tripod. It's the perfect tool for vlogging, selfies, and more.

$60 at Apple

The best of the best: 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-generation)

The graduate doesn't necessarily need a new laptop. Instead, consider purchasing one of the latest iPad Pro tablets. Ideally suited for note-taking, gaming, and surfing the web, the 11-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina display, ProMotion technology, and Face ID. There's also a 12.9-inch model to consider.

from $799 at Apple

Highly portable: Sutter Tech Sling

This perfect sling is excellent for carrying around an iPad or MacBook, plus a folio and stylus. You can customize this to match your preferences by picking the size, body, and whether you want a separate stylus case.

from $169 at Waterfield Designs

Secure fit, no matter the journey: Beats Powerbeats Pro

Built for elite athletes, but honestly, for everyone, these impressive earphones are lightweight and offer up to nine hours of listening time between charges. These are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro because they offer secure-fit ear hooks.

$250 at Apple

Listen and listen some more: Apple Music subscription

With an Apple Music subscription, the graduate can listen to unlimited content across multiple devices through both audio streaming and download. There's also a discounted package available for students.

from $10 per month from Apple

Design and write: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The latest Apple Pencil supports the most recent iPad Pro tablets. Use it to draw, sketch, color, take notes, mark up email, and more.

$129 at Apple

Enjoy the outdoors: JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Available in various colors, this is one of the best waterproof speakers on the market to take to the beach or on a hike. The battery offers up to 20 hours of entertainment between charges.

$130 at Amazon

Look at that screen: MacBook Air (2020)

The newest MacBook Air includes a 13-inch Retina display and is available in gold, space gray, and silver. Inside, you'll find the all-new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and processors that offer up to twice the performance of earlier models. Powerful, yet aggressively priced, this lightweight laptop should provide years of service for the graduate going to earn more education.

from $999 at Apple

Must have: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11‑inch (2nd generation)

If the graduate has a new iPad Pro, they surely deserve the compatible Magic Keyboard from Apple. Featuring a USB-C for passthrough charging, the keyboard connects magnetically and offers various viewing angles to match the needs of the tablet user. Don't worry about charging or batteries since it draws its power directly from the iPad!

$299 at Apple

Great job, graduate!

Your graduate has come to a significant fork in the road and deserves lots of praise. Celebrate their accomplishment by buying them a terrific tech-related gift, such as the 2020 MacBook Air, which provides a lightweight laptop-like experience, to the latest and greatest iPad Pro that's durable and a joy to use.

If you're looking for an audio product, you can't do much better than the AirPods Pro, the most comfortable AirPods to date, or JBL Charge 4, which you can take anywhere and even drop in a swimming pool! The graduate on your list will love any of these products. Which one will you choose?

