Best Hatchimals iMore 2020

There's nothing like the element of surprise to add fun to the occasion. That's what makes Hatchimals so special (addictive even!) for children. They never know which adorable creature will pop out of that little egg, but you know that they will be surprised and delighted every time. So if you'd like to step away from video-game oriented toys, keep kids well-stocked in Hatchimal fun with the variety of hatchable toys on this list.

Bottom line

There are endless ways to play with Hatchimals, and they have new releases coming out all the time. Our pick is the Llalacorn because it's enormous! The adorable creature can also hatch time and time again, and it grows up to 32 inches, shrinking back down when it's held.

If you're looking for something a little smaller, the Hatchtopia 2-Pack comes with mini plush Hatchimals that are only two inches tall. Of course, the original Hatchimal toy is the tiniest in size, and you can get 12 of these teensy toys with a Jewelry Box. Which Hatchimal will hatch for you (or your kiddos)?