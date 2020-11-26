Best Hatchimals iMore 2020
There's nothing like the element of surprise to add fun to the occasion. That's what makes Hatchimals so special (addictive even!) for children. They never know which adorable creature will pop out of that little egg, but you know that they will be surprised and delighted every time. So if you'd like to step away from video-game oriented toys, keep kids well-stocked in Hatchimal fun with the variety of hatchable toys on this list.
- Wow factor: Hatchimals Wow Llalacorn
- Holiday theme: Hatchimals Colleggtibles Advent Calendar
- Playset fun: Hatchimals Talent Show Lightup Playset
- Best value: Hatchimals 2-Pack + Nest
- Interactive play: Hatchimals HatchiBabies Cheetree Hatching Egg
- Perfect Hatchimal tote: Hatchimals Easter Basket with 6 Hatchimals
- More eggs for your buck: Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Jewelry Box Royal Dozen
- Plush pack!: Hatchimals Hatchtopia 2-Pack Plush
- An interactive mystery: Hatchimals Mystery Fluffy Interactive Characters
Wow factor: Hatchimals Wow LlalacornStaff Pick
The biggest Hatchimal by far, this Llalacorn will stretch and grow up to 32 inches! The fluffy friend comes in a large, re-hatchable egg and interacts with children by singing and playing.
Holiday theme: Hatchimals Colleggtibles Advent Calendar
It's the perfect Hatchimal gift! These Christmas-themed Hatchimals come in an advent calendar of 24 egg surprises. When they hatch, they emerge in their holiday best.
Playset fun: Hatchimals Talent Show Lightup Playset
It's a light-up Hatchimal talent show! The stage-themed playset lights up incorporates fun moving elements so that any Hatchimals can put on an egg-celent show. It also comes with one bonus Hatchimal character.
Best value: Hatchimals 2-Pack + Nest
This set of two Hatchimals includes classic characters from the first season. Along with two oh-so-hatchable eggs, this set comes with a cute little nest for one lucky Hatchimal to nestle into.
Interactive play: Hatchimals HatchiBabies Cheetree Hatching Egg
These furry Hatchibabies will hatch on their own if you cuddle and hold them. When they emerge, find out if the baby is a boy or girl! You can feed and care for Cheetree, and he will learn your name.
Perfect Hatchimal tote: Hatchimals Easter Basket with 6 Hatchimals
Finally! The perfect tote for your Hatchimal eggs and characters. The colorful basket comes with six Hatchimal eggs and will fit many more hatched creatures. It's a great gift for Easter.
More eggs for your buck: Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Jewelry Box Royal Dozen
A whole carton of Hatchimal eggs! In one fell swoop, you can own twelve of Season 5's most popular Hatchimal characters. Which ones will you get? You'll have to hatch them to find out.
Plush pack!: Hatchimals Hatchtopia 2-Pack Plush
Bigger, better, and fluffier, these plush versions of the classic Hatchimal characters come in eggs just like their smaller counterparts. Once they are hatched, however, they are soft and cuddly.
An interactive mystery: Hatchimals Mystery Fluffy Interactive Characters
What's inside this Hatchimal Mystery egg? No one knows! OK, it's a fluffy interactive toy that talks, walks, and plays games! Half the fun is the anticipation as it hatches itself.
Bottom line
There are endless ways to play with Hatchimals, and they have new releases coming out all the time. Our pick is the Llalacorn because it's enormous! The adorable creature can also hatch time and time again, and it grows up to 32 inches, shrinking back down when it's held.
If you're looking for something a little smaller, the Hatchtopia 2-Pack comes with mini plush Hatchimals that are only two inches tall. Of course, the original Hatchimal toy is the tiniest in size, and you can get 12 of these teensy toys with a Jewelry Box. Which Hatchimal will hatch for you (or your kiddos)?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
