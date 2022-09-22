Best Heavy-duty (Rugged) Apple Watch Cases 2022

The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of tech, much more than just a health and fitness tracker. However, it's pretty easy to scratch it up or break it, and repairs are costly. You may not need a case for daily activities or a desk job, or you may be able to make do with a less rugged Apple Watch case. But we certainly recommend using a heavy-duty rugged case for your outdoor adventures or a worksite if your Apple Watch is at risk of damage. Here are some of the best heavy-duty rugged cases you can buy for your Apple Watch. Before you hit that "buy" button, be sure you are getting the correct model and size Apple Watch case.

Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, & SE

Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2 & Series 3

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for Apple Watch Case plus band

Spigen makes good cases at low prices for just about everything, and the Apple Watch is no exception. This case and band in one is protective without breaking the bank. The bumper has a raised bezel for some screen protection, but the screen is not covered up. V85 Compatible Apple Watch Case Inexpensive bumper

Just the bumper, ma'am. No band, no screen protector, just a protective bumper with a raised bezel. The price is quite reasonable and it's easy to install and easy to wear. It comes in every Apple Watch size. Catalyst 330ft Waterproof Case for Apple Watch For water sports

The Catalyst Waterproof Case gives you that extra water protection you'll need if you scuba dive, for example. The built-in band connects with hinges instead of a one-piece mold. Though it looks bulky, it's still quite comfortable. It comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. OtterBox Apple Watch Series 3 EXO EDGE Case Bumper only

OtterBox is the first name that comes to mind when many people think of protection. The EXO EDGE bumper is thick and has a raised bezel for some protection, but the screen itself is not covered up. Thread your band of choice through the EXO EDGE case. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes and a few colors. LATSKGN Apple Watch 5-Pack Soft TPU Protective Case Protect the screen

If your aim is to protect the screen, this soft TPU case is for you. It covers the sides and the screen as well. You actually get five cases so you can change up your Apple Watch look: Gold, Silver, Black, Pink, and Clear. Be sure to choose the correct size because every model is available in this listing.

Which should you choose?

I'm a fan of Spigen's offerings, whether you have a later model Apple Watch or an earlier one. Spigen cases are reasonably priced and yet they offer protective, rugged Apple Watch cases. This case (opens in new tab) is a band, too.

However, if you're going to be underwater, I'd go for the Catalyst Waterproof Case (opens in new tab). Although the Apple Watch itself has some water resistance, particularly the newer models, it's not 100% waterproof. While you can swim laps in a newer Apple Watch, if you're going scuba diving, I'd definitely keep the Apple Watch in this case.