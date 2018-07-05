Having an Apple Watch can be a hoot... until you accidentally break the dang thing.
Regardless of your reasons for wanting a little more protection, we've gotcha covered. Here are the best heavy-duty Apple Watch cases!
sincetop Rugged iWatch Case
Keep your Apple Watch safe and secure with the sincetop Rugged iWatch Case.
This $8 case and strap come designed with precise holes and cutouts that perfectly fit to the delicate contours of your Apple Watch. You can get sizes that fit your Series 1, 2, 3, or Nike+ Apple Watch models.
While the sincetop Rugged iWatch Case is designed to withstand quite a bit of wear and tear in your day-to-day life, it's not a horrifically bulky accessory to tote around.
Spigen Tough Armor Extreme Heavy Duty Protection case
Looking for a protective, shock-absorbing Apple Watch case with over 800 positive reviews? Then take a peek at the Spigen Tough Armor Extreme Heavy Duty Protection case.
This particular rugged case is designed with a raised bezel, so you won't have to worry as much about scratching your screen, while air-cushioned corners keep your Apple Watch padded and protected.
You can pick up the Spigen Tough Armor Extreme Heavy Duty Protection case for $15.
Casual Accessories Durable Protective Rugged Screen Protector
Drop resistant? Check. Super sleek design? Check. Protective and practical? Check. If this sounds like the perfect type of Apple Watch case for you, then we recommend looking at the Casual Accessories Durable Protective Rugged Screen Protector!
This Apple Watch case is shockproof and designed to be breathable so you can wear it comfortably every day without worrying about shattering your Apple Watch.
The Casual Accessories Durable Protective Rugged Screen Protector can fit Apple Watch Series 1, 2, and 3, and will cost you $19.
BKING-BOX All-in-one Rugged Armor Protector case
Keep your Apple Watch safe and secure while still looking sleek and stylish with the BKING-BOX All-in-one Rugged Armor Protector case.
This particular case comes with a soft silicone band that's comfortable and flexible, while the tough, dual layer polycarbonate hard shell protects against bumps, falls, dust, and more.
You can grab your very own BKING-BOX All-in-one Rugged Armor Protector case for $10 in black.
What's your top heavy-duty case pick?
Is there a particular case that you love using alongside your Apple Watch that we forgot about on this list?
Let us know what your preferences are in the comments below and we'll be sure to check them out!