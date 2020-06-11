Best Home Gym Equipment for Dad on Father's Day iMore 2020

Father's Day is fast approaching, and going to the gym is a little harder this year than it has been in the past, but you don't need to go to the gym to have a great workout. There are tons of great exercise equipment options for your home, and Father's Day is the perfect day to gift your dad with something that will keep him active. Exercise is part of anyone's healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of physical activity are well documented, so don't hesitate to work out with your dad and enjoy the time together. Whether your dad likes to run, jump, bike, lift weights, or all of the above, you can give him a great gift to help him reach his fitness goals at home.

Help your dad workout at home

Whether your dad is used to going to the gym or has been looking into starting a workout routine, you can help him achieve his goals from home with some equipment. Our advice; figure out what types of workouts he enjoys and try to get him something that will help him — he'll have more success that way.

Cycling is a crazy good workout, but indoor bikes like the Sunny Health and Fitness stationary bike can be expensive. That's why I love the Sportneer Bike Trainer Stand. It's affordable and easily coverts any regular bike into a stationary bike, so he can ride indoors all he needs to without spending a fortune.

If your dad has a set of weights already getting the Flybird weight benchwill only help him take his workout to the next level. With several different positions for the backrest and seat, there's no limit on what kinds of workouts your dad can do with a good bench and a couple of weights. Don't forget it folds up when you aren't using it, making it easy to store out of the way.