Best Home Gym Equipment for Dad on Father's Day iMore 2020
Father's Day is fast approaching, and going to the gym is a little harder this year than it has been in the past, but you don't need to go to the gym to have a great workout. There are tons of great exercise equipment options for your home, and Father's Day is the perfect day to gift your dad with something that will keep him active. Exercise is part of anyone's healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of physical activity are well documented, so don't hesitate to work out with your dad and enjoy the time together. Whether your dad likes to run, jump, bike, lift weights, or all of the above, you can give him a great gift to help him reach his fitness goals at home.
If you already have a bike, the Sportneer bike trainer stand can easily convert your bicycle into a stationary workout machine. The six different resistance settings and a quick-release lever make it easy to get your sweat on whenever you want. Plus, all the moving parts of the stand are built with noise reduction in mind, so you should have a smooth and quiet ride.
Available with either a belt or a chain, the Sunny Health and Fitness stationary bike is a perfect compact indoor cycling machine. The easily adjustable seat makes sure you can get comfortable as you ride, and the bike weighs 50 pounds, making sure it won't slide around while you're on a power spin.
Resistance bands are great for so many home workouts to add extra resistance and make you really feel the burn. The Letsfit resistance bands are color-coded and come in five different levels of resistance. They even come with a little carrying case, so you can take the bands with you wherever you go!
With seven different backrest positions and three different seat positions, the Flybird weight bench is perfect for working out a wide variety of muscles. It can support up to 620 lbs pounds, meaning you'll be able to lift a ton of weight without having to worry the bench is going to give out, and it even folds up for convenient storage.
When you're pumping iron, you need multiple weights for different exercises, and the Yaheetech adjustable dumbells give you up to 66-pounds for each dumbbell. The spinlock on the bar is super easy to take on and off, making adjusting the weights easy, but strong enough that you don't have to worry about the wights falling off during your bicep curls.
A good mat isn't just for yoga. The BalanceFrom GoYoga all-purpose mat is easy to clean, easy to store, and easy on the wallet. Plus, it's a little thicker than a lot of yoga mats, making it extra comfortable when you're going through your workout routine.
If you're looking for a treadmill to go running, the NordicTrack T 6.5S is a great balance between price and features. Its five-inch backlit screen will track all your essential metrics for your run, and it has a tablet stand so you can bring your iPad along and watch whatever you want as you run. One press button for speed and incline makes it easy to adjust quickly, and it even folds up so you can store it when it's not in use.
Jumping rope is a great body workout, and you can even get weighted ropes that will help you tone muscles and do cardio at the same time. The Crossrope is one of the best weight ropes out there, and this set comes with both a 1/4-pound and 1/2-pound rope to get you started. Plus, the free Crossrope app has a ton of tutorials and workouts for you to jump along with.
Help your dad workout at home
Whether your dad is used to going to the gym or has been looking into starting a workout routine, you can help him achieve his goals from home with some equipment. Our advice; figure out what types of workouts he enjoys and try to get him something that will help him — he'll have more success that way.
Cycling is a crazy good workout, but indoor bikes like the Sunny Health and Fitness stationary bike can be expensive. That's why I love the Sportneer Bike Trainer Stand. It's affordable and easily coverts any regular bike into a stationary bike, so he can ride indoors all he needs to without spending a fortune.
If your dad has a set of weights already getting the Flybird weight benchwill only help him take his workout to the next level. With several different positions for the backrest and seat, there's no limit on what kinds of workouts your dad can do with a good bench and a couple of weights. Don't forget it folds up when you aren't using it, making it easy to store out of the way.
