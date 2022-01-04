Best HomeKit smoke and CO detectors iMore 2022

It's essential to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in every room of your home, just for extra peace of mind. So, if you're all-in with the HomeKit ecosystem, then you should look into the best HomeKit smoke detectors. This way, you can get timely notifications and create automation with accessories like HomeKit light bulbs that can turn on when trouble arises. Here are the best HomeKit smoke detectors available right now.

Safety first with the best HomeKit smoke detectors

The best HomeKit smoke detectors allow you to get notifications when a dangerous situation occurs and so much more. They will fully integrate with any of your other HomeKit accessories so you can automatically turn on your smart lights when smoke is in the air, which can help guide you and your family to safety.

If you are looking for the smartest and best HomeKit smoke detector around, then look no further than the OneLink Safe and Sound. This feature-rich accessory includes a speaker, Amazon's Alexa, and an interconnectivity function that extends its smart capabilities to all of your existing smoke and CO detectors.

Do you need to add a smoke and CO detector to a room without existing wiring? Then the OneLink Battery-Powered Smoke and CO Detector is your best bet. This unit looks just like a typical smoke detector, but it comes with replaceable batteries that last up to five years, and it can mount just about anywhere. If you don't mind doing a little bit of the hardwiring yourself, then the Hardwire version is also a great option to consider.