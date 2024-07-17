6 HomeKit deals you need to buy before Prime Day 2024 ends

As Prime Day draws to a close for another year, now is a perfect time to consider upgrading your home with smart HomeKit devices.

Back in 2021, I spent much of the year upgrading our home with smart lights as well as cameras to monitor our dog Jolly when we had to go out for an errand. In the three years since I bought these smart devices, they've been incredibly helpful in using Apple's Home app on the best iPhones and best iPads to toggle the lights and check the rooms in the house for peace of mind.

Amid the Prime Day rush, I've spotted a few HomeKit accessories that have some great discounts, making it a perfect opportunity for you to get started on transforming your home into a smart one.

Six of the best HomeKit deals so far

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack | $49.99 $32.99 at Amazon If you need to control some appliances that aren't smart, you can plug them into these smart plugs to remotely switch them off and on when needed. At $15 off, it's a great deal to have some more control over your home when you're away.

Switchbot Smart Blinds | $69.99 $48 at Amazon This tool can transform almost any blind into a smart one. Once it's installed, Switchbot Smart Blind will be able to automatically roll up and down your blinds by toggling the option in the Apple Home app.

Nanoleaf 7 pack | $199 $159.99 at Amazon A great price for smart lights that you can snap together for your office, bedroom, and more! The fact that they can be controlled through Apple HomeKit makes Nanoleaf's lights even more of a bargain.

Meross LED Lights 5-pack | $49 $39 at Amazon Just screw these light bulbs into the fittings, scan the QR code in the Apple Home app, and you're all set. They're incredibly bright and work well when you're setting up automations. Plus, at $39 for a pack of 5, you can install one in almost every room and even the odd lamp.

ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control | $189 $155 at Amazon With ecobee, you can watch the heating through Apple's Home app, letting you keep an eye on it while you're away. You can also be notified when the heating is running when it shouldn't be.

Eufy Smart Camera 2-pack | $99 $73 at Amazon These cameras are one of the best - we use one of them to track the dog across the bedroom to see what he's doing, and it can even shout out commands, allowing us to speak to him through the camera's microphone.

Keep in mind that if you want to use all of these devices remotely through Apple's Home app, you'll need a hub such as an Apple TV or a HomePod. This will use your internet to keep you connected via your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

With Prime Day deals constantly changing and disappearing before the sales event ends for another year, you'll likely see more discounts on some HomeKit peripherals very soon.