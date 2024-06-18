Amazon Prime Day HomeKit deals: What to expect and early sales
Save big on HomeKit with Amazon Prime Day.
Building a smart home is incredibly exciting, but also expensive, that's why Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale, and specifically these Amazon Prime Day HomeKit deals, are a perfect opportunity to add to your smart home for less.
The beauty of HomeKit and Apple Home app is its extensive and diverse ecosystem of products, from smart lights, switches, cameras, blinds, sensors, monitors, and everything in between. With enough cash you can elevate almost every aspect of smart living including cleaning, energy, and security.
With that in mind, we're rounding up some of the best Amazon HomeKit deals we've seen so far, even before the big event takes place. While we don't have a specific date for Amazon Prime Day 2024, the company has confirmed it will take place in July. Last year, it was July 11-12, so close to then seems like a pretty safe bet.
Prime Day Apple HomeKit deals at a glance
- Meross LED Lights 2-pack |
$30.99$28.99 at Amazon
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack |
$49.99$34.99 at Amazon
- meross Smart Plug Mini 2-pack |
$29$22.99 at Amazon
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) |
$229$167 at Amazon
- Level Bolt Smart Lock |
$200$168 at Amazon
- Eve Light Strip |
$79$49 at Amazon
- Philips Hue White and color A21 |
$65$57 at Amazon
Prime Day HomeKit smart light deals
Meross LED Lights 2-pack | $30.99 $28.99 at Amazon
Meross offers some of the cheapest and most reliable smart bulbs for HomeKit. A pack of two will set you back less than 30 bucks and they work with HomeKit, as well as Alex and Google, too.
Price Check: Meross $29.99
Eve Light Strip | $79 $49 at Amazon
This Eve Light Strip is perfect for adding some ambiance to a desk or bookshelf, or your kitchen. It has tons of colors, HomeKit support, and works both indoor and outdoor. What's more, they're modular, so can be extended as required with the extension add-on.
Price Check: Eve $79.95
Philips Hue White and color A21 | $65 $48 at Amazon
Philips Hue is the household name in smart bulbs, and their A21 is a mainstay of the lineup. Screw it into any light socket and watch the magic happen, comes with changing colors, HomeKit control, and more.
Price Check: Philips $64.99
LIFX Lightstrip Color Zones | $70 $34.99 at Amazon
This is another brilliant light strip that features full color and LIFX's Polychrome Technology. It doesn't require a bridge and will connect directly to your smart home via HomeKit and the Apple Home app.
Price Check: LIFX $89.99
Prime Day HomeKit smart plug deals
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
You can make any appliance "smart" simply by connecting it to a smart plug, which can then be controlled via HomeKit. This Kasa bundle gets you a pack of four for just $35, less than $9 each. They can monitor energy usage and ensure your appliances are never left on inadvertently.
Price Check: Only at Amazon
meross Smart Plug Mini 2-pack | $29 $22.99 at Amazon
As with light bulbs, meross offers fantastic budget smart plugs for your smart home, turning any "dumb" appliance into a smart one replete with energy monitoring and remote control through HomeKit and Siri. Get two less than $12 each here.
Price Check: Meross $29.99
Prime Day HomeKit smart door lock deals
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) | $229 $167 at Amazon
This Wi-Fi smart lock lets you control access to your front door via Siri or any Apple device with the Home app. It lets you share permanent or temporary access with friends and family and can be installed in just 10 minutes. IT also features built-in Wi-Fi so you don't need a hub to make it work!
Price check: August $199
Level Bolt Smart Lock | $200 $168 at Amazon
This is a smart lock that converts your existing door lock into a smart one with ease. Get keyless entry and app-enabled Bluetooth that works with Apple's HomeKit systems plus Google, and more.
Price check: Level $249
Best Prime Day HomeKit security camera deals
eufyCam 2C Pro | $319 $159 at Amazon
Save a whopping 50% on this eufy security bundle complete with a base station and two 2K cameras. Get half a year of running from just one battery charge, and IP67 weatherproofing for inclement weather.
Price check: Eufy $319
Best Prime Day HomeKit sensor deals
Aqara Door and Window Sensor | $25 $17 at Amazon
This door and window sensor can detect when your doors and windows are opened, alerting you to intruders and saving you money on your heating bills.
Price check: Only at Amazon
Q&A
When is Amazon Prime Day?
We expect Amazon Prime Day to fall around mid-July. It was held July 11 and 12 in 2023, and Amazon has confirmed that it'll be held in July again for 2024.
Do I need a Prime Account for Amazon Prime Day?
Yes, the Amazon Prime Day sale is reserved for Amazon Prime customers only, so you'll need an account. Luckily, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which we'd recommend doing at the start of July so that you're covered for the entire sale.
If you want to join in with the sale, then this is the perfect opportunity — no cost, and you cancel at any time so that you don't get charged for any more months.
What Apple products are in the Prime Day sale?
Amazon Prime Day usually includes every Apple product including Macs, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch. However, you won't find Apple's HomePod or the newest Apple TV on Amazon.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design. Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9