Amazon Prime Day HomeKit deals: What to expect and early sales

Building a smart home is incredibly exciting, but also expensive, that's why Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale, and specifically these Amazon Prime Day HomeKit deals, are a perfect opportunity to add to your smart home for less.

The beauty of HomeKit and Apple Home app is its extensive and diverse ecosystem of products, from smart lights, switches, cameras, blinds, sensors, monitors, and everything in between. With enough cash you can elevate almost every aspect of smart living including cleaning, energy, and security.

With that in mind, we're rounding up some of the best Amazon HomeKit deals we've seen so far, even before the big event takes place. While we don't have a specific date for Amazon Prime Day 2024, the company has confirmed it will take place in July. Last year, it was July 11-12, so close to then seems like a pretty safe bet.

Prime Day Apple HomeKit deals at a glance

Prime Day HomeKit smart light deals

Meross LED Lights 2-pack | $30.99 $28.99 at Amazon Meross offers some of the cheapest and most reliable smart bulbs for HomeKit. A pack of two will set you back less than 30 bucks and they work with HomeKit, as well as Alex and Google, too. Price Check: Meross $29.99

Eve Light Strip | $79 $49 at Amazon This Eve Light Strip is perfect for adding some ambiance to a desk or bookshelf, or your kitchen. It has tons of colors, HomeKit support, and works both indoor and outdoor. What's more, they're modular, so can be extended as required with the extension add-on. Price Check: Eve $79.95

Philips Hue White and color A21 | $65 $48 at Amazon Philips Hue is the household name in smart bulbs, and their A21 is a mainstay of the lineup. Screw it into any light socket and watch the magic happen, comes with changing colors, HomeKit control, and more. Price Check: Philips $64.99

LIFX Lightstrip Color Zones | $70 $34.99 at Amazon This is another brilliant light strip that features full color and LIFX's Polychrome Technology. It doesn't require a bridge and will connect directly to your smart home via HomeKit and the Apple Home app. Price Check: LIFX $89.99

Prime Day HomeKit smart plug deals

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon You can make any appliance "smart" simply by connecting it to a smart plug, which can then be controlled via HomeKit. This Kasa bundle gets you a pack of four for just $35, less than $9 each. They can monitor energy usage and ensure your appliances are never left on inadvertently. Price Check: Only at Amazon

meross Smart Plug Mini 2-pack | $29 $22.99 at Amazon As with light bulbs, meross offers fantastic budget smart plugs for your smart home, turning any "dumb" appliance into a smart one replete with energy monitoring and remote control through HomeKit and Siri. Get two less than $12 each here. Price Check: Meross $29.99

Prime Day HomeKit smart door lock deals

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) | $229 $167 at Amazon This Wi-Fi smart lock lets you control access to your front door via Siri or any Apple device with the Home app. It lets you share permanent or temporary access with friends and family and can be installed in just 10 minutes. IT also features built-in Wi-Fi so you don't need a hub to make it work! Price check: August $199

Level Bolt Smart Lock | $200 $168 at Amazon This is a smart lock that converts your existing door lock into a smart one with ease. Get keyless entry and app-enabled Bluetooth that works with Apple's HomeKit systems plus Google, and more. Price check: Level $249

Best Prime Day HomeKit security camera deals

eufyCam 2C Pro | $319 $159 at Amazon

Save a whopping 50% on this eufy security bundle complete with a base station and two 2K cameras. Get half a year of running from just one battery charge, and IP67 weatherproofing for inclement weather. Price check: Eufy $319

Best Prime Day HomeKit sensor deals

Aqara Door and Window Sensor | $25 $17 at Amazon This door and window sensor can detect when your doors and windows are opened, alerting you to intruders and saving you money on your heating bills. Price check: Only at Amazon

Q&A

When is Amazon Prime Day? We expect Amazon Prime Day to fall around mid-July. It was held July 11 and 12 in 2023, and Amazon has confirmed that it'll be held in July again for 2024.

Do I need a Prime Account for Amazon Prime Day? Yes, the Amazon Prime Day sale is reserved for Amazon Prime customers only, so you'll need an account. Luckily, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which we'd recommend doing at the start of July so that you're covered for the entire sale.

30-day free Prime trial If you want to join in with the sale, then this is the perfect opportunity — no cost, and you cancel at any time so that you don't get charged for any more months.