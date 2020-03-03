Best HomeKit Smoke and CO Detectors iMore 2020

When it comes to safety in your home, smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors are essential. Traditional detectors are great for altering you when you're at home, but HomeKit takes it to the next level, notifying you anywhere you go. There are several options to choose from, so we 've gathered the best HomeKit accessories around to help you decide which fits your needs.

Safety inspectors

Combining HomeKit with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors enables so much more than just sending notifications when a dangerous situation occurs. These smart accessories integrate with any other HomeKit devices that you may already have, giving them the ability to turn on your lights when smoke is in the air, potentially helping to guide your way to safety.

If you are looking for the smartest smoke and co detector around, then look no further than the OneLink Safe and Sound. This feature-rich accessory includes a speaker, Amazon's Alexa, and an interconnectivity function that extends its smart capabilities to all of your existing smoke and co detectors.

Need to add a smoke and co detector to a room without existing wiring? Then the OneLink Battery Smoke and CO Detector is the one for you. This unit looks just like a normal smoke detector, but it comes with replaceable batteries that last up to five years, and it can mount just about anywhere. Regardless of which one you choose, HomeKit connectivity means you will always have a little extra peace of mind, even when you're away from home.

