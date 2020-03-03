Best HomeKit Smoke and CO Detectors iMore 2020
When it comes to safety in your home, smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors are essential. Traditional detectors are great for altering you when you're at home, but HomeKit takes it to the next level, notifying you anywhere you go. There are several options to choose from, so we 've gathered the best HomeKit accessories around to help you decide which fits your needs.
- Sounds like safety: OneLink Safe and Sound
- Portable protection: First Alert OneLink Environment Monitor
- Easy installation: OneLink Battery Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
- Wired up: OneLink Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
- Eyes on CO: Arlo Baby
- Laser focus: Kaiterra Laser Egg + Chemical
Sounds like safety: OneLink Safe and SoundStaff Favorite
The OneLink Safe and Sound is a unique combination of a smoke and carbon monoxide detector, speaker, and voice assistant, all in one convenient package. This hybrid accessory connects directly to your existing smoke detector wiring, and its interconnect feature extends notification coverage to all of your smoke detectors. Amazon's Alexa is also built-in, and First Alert has also recently added AirPlay 2 functionality for wireless multi-room audio.
Portable protection: First Alert OneLink Environment Monitor
Nuk's OneLink Environment Monitor can function anywhere in your home, protecting your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide. A built-in rechargeable battery enables this tiny guardian to travel with you from room to room, and it has a siren on board, alerting you of potential problems. If that wasn't enough, this monitor also includes temperature and humidity sensors, as well as a handy color LED light, giving you the status report at a glance.
Easy installation: OneLink Battery Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
This detector from First Alert brings portability to the traditional safety monitoring form factor. This monitor runs solely on batteries, allowing placement almost anywhere in your home, without the need to worry about having existing wiring. The monitor comes with batteries that promise to five years of usage, and an easy access door makes replacement a breeze.
Wired up: OneLink Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
Just like its battery-powered counterpart, the OneLink Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector brings smarts with a classic design. In case of emergency, the OneLink detectors can send notifications directly through HomeKit, and they can leverage other accessories in your home such as lights, giving you a clear path to safety. The hardwired detector also includes a built-in 10 year back up battery, giving you peace of mind even when the power goes out.
Eyes on CO: Arlo Baby
The Arlo Baby is an all-in-one solution that complements your existing carbon monoxide detectors. This HomeKit camera includes temperature, humidity, sound, and air quality sensors, giving you quite the bang for your buck. The air quality sensor measures VOCs and chemicals in the air, including carbon monoxide, that can send alerts directly to your iOS devices.
Laser focus: Kaiterra Laser Egg + Chemical
Kaiterra's Laser Egg + Chemical is a HomeKit accessory that focuses purely on the air quality in your home. The Laser Egg's onboard optical sensors scan your air for dust and VOCs, including carbon monoxide, methane, and many more. However, the Laser Egg does not feature an audible alarm — it can only send notifications to your iOS devices, meaning it is meant to be a secondary way of monitoring, and you should always have an actual alarm present.
Safety inspectors
Combining HomeKit with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors enables so much more than just sending notifications when a dangerous situation occurs. These smart accessories integrate with any other HomeKit devices that you may already have, giving them the ability to turn on your lights when smoke is in the air, potentially helping to guide your way to safety.
If you are looking for the smartest smoke and co detector around, then look no further than the OneLink Safe and Sound. This feature-rich accessory includes a speaker, Amazon's Alexa, and an interconnectivity function that extends its smart capabilities to all of your existing smoke and co detectors.
Need to add a smoke and co detector to a room without existing wiring? Then the OneLink Battery Smoke and CO Detector is the one for you. This unit looks just like a normal smoke detector, but it comes with replaceable batteries that last up to five years, and it can mount just about anywhere. Regardless of which one you choose, HomeKit connectivity means you will always have a little extra peace of mind, even when you're away from home.
