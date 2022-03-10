Best answer: Yes, your iPad Air 4 case will fit your iPad Air 5 just fine! Not only has the overall design remained unchanged for this year's iPad Air, but the dimensions of the two devices are exactly the same and the buttons, camera, microphones, and speakers are all in the same places.

Do I need a different case for iPad Air 5?

If you're planning to upgrade to the iPad Air 5, you don't need to rush out and buy a new case for it if you already have one in use on your iPad Air 4. Simply swap out your old device for your new one on launch day.

Apple has focused its attention on internal upgrades for the latest iPad Air, leaving the design unchanged (apart from some new hues). Since the overall dimensions are exactly the same and the buttons, camera, microphones, and speakers are all in the same spots, cases and covers will fit just fine with all the right cutouts in all the right places.

Apple's cases are confirmed to fit

The iPad Air 5 has only just been unveiled so we're yet to see any of the third-party accessory makers update their product listings to show compatibility with both the fourth and fifth-generation iPad Air models, but Apple has added that label to its own accessories.

That includes the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Smart Folio. A plethora of accessory makers are already updating their product listings on Amazon and other storefronts to show compatibility with both models too, so we expect it's just a matter of time until the likes of Logitech, OtterBox, and STM declare compatibility on the Apple Online Store.

Fresh start

If you're upgrading from an iPad Air model that pre-dates the fourth generation from 2020, or if you just fancy something new, you certainly can buy a new iPad Air case.

Alongside the new iPad Air, Apple has unveiled some classy new colors for its Smart Folio which offers a decent amount of protection with limited added bulk. Other cases like the Logitech Folio Touch offer even more protection in addition to laptop-like keyboard and trackpad functionality that integrates perfectly with iPadOS 15.