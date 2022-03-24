Best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases iMore 2022
The iPad Air 5 has burst onto the scene with its powerful M1 chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 5G wireless option, and five fantastic colors. You can use it almost like a little laptop if you have a good keyboard case. Cases that fit the iPad Air 4 will also work, and most 11-inch iPad Pro cases will work as well. Here are some of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases you can buy.
- A bit of Apple magic: Apple Magic Keyboard
- Simple and effective: ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard
- Most laptop-like: Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case with Multi-Touch Trackpad
- Colorful options: Fintie Keyboard Case for iPad Air
- Turn around, bright eyes: Typecase Touch iPad Air Case
- Cantilever for less: ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case
A bit of Apple magic: Apple Magic KeyboardStaff Pick
Apple's own premium keyboard case has just about everything you could want for your iPad Air 5. You get a smooth typing experience, a trackpad to get the most out of iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. The floating cantilever design attaches magnetically and lets you choose your ideal viewing angle.
Simple and effective: ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard
The adjustable kickstand, ergonomic Pro keyframe design, backlighting in seven colors, 6.6-foot drop protection, multi-device pairing, and year-long battery life add up to make this an excellent choice (if you don't need the trackpad feature).
Most laptop-like: Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case with Multi-Touch Trackpad
For a true laptop look and feel, go for Brydge. The native multi-touch trackpad allows complex workflows. Other features include MIL-STD_810G 4-foot drop protection standards, Bluetooth 5.0 for zero lag, adjustable backlit keys, up to 3-month battery life, and 135-degree screen rotation.
Colorful options: Fintie Keyboard Case for iPad Air
Who says a keyboard case can only be black, white, or gray? Have some fun with your keyboard case design. The Bluetooth keyboard is removable so you can use the case without it when you don't need to do a lot of typing. The built-in Apple Pencil holder lets you charge it on the go, too!
Turn around, bright eyes: Typecase Touch iPad Air Case
The dual-axis rotatable 360-degree hinge gives you infinite viewing angles, including flipping it around to show people in front of you. This is a lower-priced option that includes a trackpad, so you can get more laptop-like functionality from your iPad Air 5. The colorful backlit keyboard and handful of color options make this even more fun to use.
Cantilever for less: ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case
If you love Apple's floating cantilever design but want to spend a bit less, check out this keyboard case from ESR. The seven-color backlit keyboard includes a full row of shortcut keys and a precision trackpad with multi-touch gesture support.
Which of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases should you pick?
The iPad Air 5 is the exact same size as the iPad Air 4, so iPad Air 4 keyboard cases will also fit your iPad Air 5. The 11-inch iPad Pro is nearly the same size as well, so many of those cases will also fit. Always check the listing before purchasing.
We're always going to consider Apple accessories to be one of the best options since they are created by Apple engineers specifically for Apple devices. The Apple Magic Keyboard is sure to delight with its floating cantilever design that allows you to adjust your iPad Air 5 to the angle that works best for you. You also get a fabulous typing experience, a trackpad that takes full advantage of iPadOS, a USB‑C port for pass-through charging, and both front and back protection.
If what you really want is to turn your iPad Air 5 into a miniature laptop, the Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case with Multi-Touch Trackpad will get you about as close as you can get. If you're using this out in the wild, people might even ask you where you found such a tiny laptop. The Bluetooth 5.0 gives you a fast connection so you can just open up your "laptop" and get to work. The multi-touch trackpad enhances functionality, and the protective case even has antimicrobial technology!
