Best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases

The iPad Air 5 has burst onto the scene with its powerful M1 chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 5G wireless option, and five fantastic colors. You can use it almost like a little laptop if you have a good keyboard case. Cases that fit the iPad Air 4 will also work, and most 11-inch iPad Pro cases will work as well. Here are some of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases you can buy.

Which of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases should you pick?

The iPad Air 5 is the exact same size as the iPad Air 4, so iPad Air 4 keyboard cases will also fit your iPad Air 5. The 11-inch iPad Pro is nearly the same size as well, so many of those cases will also fit. Always check the listing before purchasing.

We're always going to consider Apple accessories to be one of the best options since they are created by Apple engineers specifically for Apple devices. The Apple Magic Keyboard is sure to delight with its floating cantilever design that allows you to adjust your iPad Air 5 to the angle that works best for you. You also get a fabulous typing experience, a trackpad that takes full advantage of iPadOS, a USB‑C port for pass-through charging, and both front and back protection.

If what you really want is to turn your iPad Air 5 into a miniature laptop, the Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case with Multi-Touch Trackpad will get you about as close as you can get. If you're using this out in the wild, people might even ask you where you found such a tiny laptop. The Bluetooth 5.0 gives you a fast connection so you can just open up your "laptop" and get to work. The multi-touch trackpad enhances functionality, and the protective case even has antimicrobial technology!