Graphic designers have a few choices when it comes to purchasing an Apple iPad. Our number one choice is the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which offers the largest display you can buy along with the best internals. It works with the second-generation Apple Pencil so that you can create anytime you'd like. We've gathered other noteworthy models to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.

The well-received 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is Apple's largest and most feature-packed tablet to date. Featuring an all-screen design that's also shared with our runner-up, the 11-inch iPad Pro, this model supports the second Apple Pencil and comes with the super-powerful M1 chip also found in Apple's Mac lineup. The Liquid Retina XDR display is the first, and currently only, iPad display to feature mini-LED technology for OLED-like blacks and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. Add to that ProMotion high-refresh rate, P3 wide color, and True Tone, it's far and away the best display on an iPad and a top pick for creatives. If you're working with large files, you may also stand to benefit from the extra storage an iPad Pro offers with up to 2TB configurations available. The higher-capacity models also include 16GB RAM which may come in handy for your intensive workflows. Further, the iPad Pro models are the only iPads to include a LiDAR scanner. Though not necessarily for graphic designers, the feature works with the device's dual cameras, motion sensors, and frameworks to measure depth. This combination makes iPad Pro great for augmented reality. A super-fast Thunderbolt / USB 4 port, Face ID, and mmWave 5G support are other reasons to go Pro. Two reasons not to consider this tablet: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most expensive Apple tablet to date, with prices ranging from $1,099 to $2,399, depending on your configuration. A sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro could arrive in the near future and will almost certainly replace this model in Apple's retail stores.

Runner Up: 11-inch iPad Pro (2021)

If you love everything about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its large size, there's the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. This tablet has the same internals as our top pick but within a smaller footprint. Inside, you'll find a blazing-fast M1 chip and you can still spec up the storage as high as 2TB and benefit from that extra RAM. Though the display is still edge-to-edge with gorgeous P3 wide color, True Tone, and ProMotion, it doesn't offer mini-LED technology so you won't benefit from the extra brightness or deeper blacks, so bear that in mind when deciding between the two. It is, however, smaller, lighter, and more portable while offering the same support for Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard. It also has an advanced rear camera setup, mmWave 5G, speedy Thunderbolt port, and Face ID. Like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro is expensive, ranging in price from $799 to $2,099. And like the larger model, rumors continue to swirl around new iPad Pro models potentially arriving later this year.

Best Alternative: iPad Air (2022)

The iPad Air (2022) is our overall best iPad. It brings many of the same features found on the iPad Pro series but for a little bit less, including the super-speedy M1 chip and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Though the Air's display is not as advanced as the display in the iPad Pro models since it lacks ProMotion, it still goes edge-to-edge and offers a large 10.9-inch canvas, P3 wide color, and True Tone. If you can live without the higher refresh rate of the iPad Pro and the mini-LED tech offered by the 12.9-inch model, the Air could be a good way to save some cash while still enjoying the features that matter most. As we mentioned above, the iPad Pro offers some advanced, AR-ready cameras, but those aren't necessarily all that useful for graphic designers. The iPad Air instead offers a single, 12MP shooter on the back which is totally adequate for day-to-day use. A USB-C port with up to 10Gbs data transfer speeds could also come in handy for designers, too. It has Touch ID built into the top button, rather than Face ID, but it does support Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Finally, like all current-generation iPads, the iPad Air (2022) promises up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching a video and up to nine hours of surﬁng the web using a cellular data network. Apple's most colorful tablet, the iPad Air (2022) is available in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue with 64GB or 256GB of storage. Prices start at $599 which is much more palatable than the iPad Pro models.

Best Budget Choice: iPad (2021)

First introduced in 2010, the adjective-less iPad is now in its ninth generation. It's now the budget choice in Apple's tablet lineup and is the option designers should consider if affordability is key. For nearly half the iPad Air (2022) price, the iPad (2021) includes a 10.2-inch display and up to 256GB of storage. It is the only current iPad model that offers the more traditional design with a thicker top and bottom bezels. With that also comes the old-school Touch ID Home button. Though it might look older, the familiar design may be a boon to those that are used to it — plus the internals have had a recent spec-bump! Inside, it's powered by the A13 Bionic chip which, though first released in 2019, is still plenty powerful today. It also still has support for the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, though you'll be using the first-generation Pencil for any handwriting, sketching, or drawing. The display is a little smaller than that of the iPad Air at 10.2 inches, versus the Air's 10.9 inches, and the display technology is also a little lesser. Instead of a Liquid Retina display, it includes a regular LED-backlit Retina display. It does feature True Tone, which automatically adjusts white levels to match your ambient lighting, but misses out on the P3 wide color display found on every other iPad, as well as the ProMotion of the Pro models. The display also isn't fully laminated like the other models in the lineup meaning your taps and Pencil swipes feel a little more detached from the content on-screen. The 2021 iPad isn't a bad tablet, and price alone is what makes it very popular. Therefore, if money is the biggest factor in making your selection, buy it and start making new creations. Otherwise, spend the extra to get the iPad Air.

True Tone display Cons: Smaller and lower quality display

Old-school design

Limited to Apple Pencil 1 support

Less powerful A13 Bionic chip

Lightning port

Best for Portability: iPad mini (2021)

Weighing just 0.66 pounds, the iPad mini 6 is the most portable iPad you can get today. Despite being so small, Apple has managed to fit an 8.3-inch display into its chassis, going edge-to-edge like the Air and Pro models that came before it. With the new and improved design comes support for Apple Pencil 2, making this an ideal sketchpad to take on the go. It's powered by the A15 Bionic chip too, so there's plenty of power packed into this diminutive iPad. Despite being Apple's smallest tablet, it's not the most affordable option. Aimed squarely at those that need portability over all else, it's actually something of a premium purchase with a $499 starting price. If you can get away with a larger device, it may well be worth spending the additional $100 to get the extra screen real estate and M1 chip of the iPad Air. There's also no Smart Connector on the iPad mini meaning no special keyboard accessories.

Speedy A15 chip

Apple Pencil 2 support

USB-C port Cons: Pricey for its size

No Smart Connector